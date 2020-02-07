Corona virus: humans are trapped in the quarantined cruise ship tweet food reviews to pass the time

While the Diamond Princess cruise ship is being quarantined off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, a man has decided to pass the time by tweeting the presence of Coronavirus on board, tweeting food reviews from his cabin.

Matthew Smith, one of the ship’s 428 US passengers, tweets about his life at the Diamond Princess since the ship was quarantined on February 4 when 10 of the 2,666 passengers on the ship were confirmed coronavirus carriers.

“Be careful not to believe everything you read about the conditions on board the #DiamondPrincess,” he wrote. “Some passengers seem to [have been] seeking media attention through exaggerations and outright lies.”

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Since the ship’s quarantine began, Mr. Smith has tweeted on photos of the dinners served to him – including bowls of macaroni and cheese, rice bowls, desserts, and plates full of breakfast food – and commenting on the incident.

In a Twitter conversation with another quarantined passenger, Mr. Smith praised the crew for their work.

“I am also a passenger of the #DiamondPrincess, and I agree that the crew did the best they could with the situation, and I believe the Japanese authorities are only trying to prevent the virus from spreading. Difficult situation for all involved, “he wrote in response to another passenger who praised the crew.

Smith has also shared photos of thermometers given to passengers to help check for new corona virus cases. He said that passengers were instructed to record their own temperature several times a day and to report whether they are 37.5 ° C – 99.5 ° C or higher.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/28

Buses with British nationals traveling along the M6 ​​motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside

FATHER

2/28

A pedestrian wearing a surgical face mask walks outside the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, where two members of the same family who tested positive for new corona virus are thought to be treated

AFP via Getty Images

3/28

Buses transport the British and foreigners to the Arrowe Park Hospital

Getty Images

4/28

A convoy of coaches with British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China amid the corona virus outbreak and medical personnel in a protective suit driving away from RAF Brize Norton

AFP via Getty

5/28

British nationals arrive at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire after being flown in from Wuhan – the Chinese city in the center of the corona virus

Tom Maddick / SWNS

6/28

A police outsider leads a convoy of carriages transporting British nationals from the RAF station

AFP via Getty

7/28

Passengers leave the plane

FATHER

8/28

Barriers are placed at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses that transport British nationals from the city of Wuhan affected by Wuong in China

FATHER

9/28

Some of the eighty-three Britons and 27 foreigners who were imprisoned after a Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan are getting off a plane

Getty Images

10/28

Getty Images

11/28

Ambulance at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

Tom Maddick / SWNS

12/28

The plane with British citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China arrives

FATHER

13/28

Buses and ambulances are ready for the passengers

FATHER

14/28

Game consoles and toys are brought to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses with British RAF-based nationals

FATHER

15/28

The flight path of the plane

Flightradar24 / PA

16/28

Upon arrival, British passengers are taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral and placed in quarantine for two weeks

Reuters

17/28

A student wearing a face mask walks close to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where two patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus are treated by medical specialists

Getty Images

18/28

A woman with a face mask passes a public health sign England at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

19/28

Ambulance crews arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

20/28

The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, where two patients who have been tested positive for the corona virus in England

FATHER

21/28

A woman is wearing a face mask on Parliament Square in London when the first cases of the virus were announced in the UK

FATHER

22/28

Passengers wear face masks after a flight arrives at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty Images

23/28

A St. John’s Ambulance vehicle leaves the Royal Air Force station

AFP via Getty

24/28

A pedestrian is wearing a face mask while walking past the parliament buildings

AFP via Getty Images

25/28

Coaches arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

26/28

Passengers wear face masks while standing with their luggage at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

27/28

A man wears a face mask while walking along the Thames embankment

AFP via Getty Images

28/28

Passengers wear face masks at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

1/28

Buses with British nationals traveling along the M6 ​​motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside

FATHER

2/28

A pedestrian wearing a surgical face mask walks outside the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, where two members of the same family who tested positive for new corona virus are thought to be treated

AFP via Getty Images

3/28

Buses transport the British and foreigners to the Arrowe Park Hospital

Getty Images

4/28

A convoy of coaches with British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China amid the corona virus outbreak and medical personnel in a protective suit driving away from RAF Brize Norton

AFP via Getty

5/28

British nationals arrive at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire after being flown in from Wuhan – the Chinese city in the center of the corona virus

Tom Maddick / SWNS

6/28

A police outsider leads a convoy of carriages transporting British nationals from the RAF station

AFP via Getty

7/28

Passengers leave the plane

FATHER

8/28

Barriers are placed at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses that transport British nationals from the city of Wuhan affected by Wuong in China

FATHER

9/28

Some of the eighty-three Britons and 27 foreigners who were imprisoned after a Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan are getting off a plane

Getty Images

10/28

Getty Images

11/28

Ambulance at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

Tom Maddick / SWNS

12/28

The plane with British citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China arrives

FATHER

13/28

Buses and ambulances are ready for the passengers

FATHER

14/28

Game consoles and toys are brought to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses with British RAF-based nationals

FATHER

15/28

The flight path of the plane

Flightradar24 / PA

16/28

Upon arrival, British passengers are taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral and placed in quarantine for two weeks

Reuters

17/28

A student wearing a face mask walks close to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where two patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus are treated by medical specialists

Getty Images

18/28

A woman with a face mask passes a public health sign England at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

19/28

Ambulance crews arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

20/28

The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, where two patients who have been tested positive for the corona virus in England

FATHER

21/28

A woman is wearing a face mask on Parliament Square in London when the first cases of the virus were announced in the UK

FATHER

22/28

Passengers wear face masks after a flight arrives at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty Images

23/28

A St. John’s Ambulance vehicle leaves the Royal Air Force station

AFP via Getty

24/28

A pedestrian is wearing a face mask while walking past the parliament buildings

AFP via Getty Images

25/28

Coaches arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

26/28

Passengers wear face masks while standing with their luggage at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

27/28

A man wears a face mask while walking along the Thames embankment

AFP via Getty Images

28/28

Passengers wear face masks at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

On Friday, Mr. Smith tweeted a photo of a sumptuous-looking meal, including what looked like chocolate cake slices, mashed potatoes, a noodle bowl, and salmon over salad.

“Princess is stepping up the game with food service at #DiamondPrincess. Do not believe the newlyweds who prefer to stay in an American hospital. Maybe you should drag me off the ship when quarantine ends, “he wrote.

The ‘honeymooners’ that Smith referred to are Milena Basso and Gaetano Cerullo, a few more Americans who were aboard the ship. In an interview with CNN, Ms. Basso said that she and her husband do not feel safe on board and want to be in a medical facility instead of on a cruise ship.

Only the best news in your inbox

“We just don’t feel like we’re safe. We need to be quarantined in a sanitary environment that is safe, not on a cruise ship that is already contaminated,” she said. “Donald Trump saves us. Give us a government-based aircraft. Get us off the ship. “

The couple told CNN that they have been saving money for two years to pay for the trip. They were not the only ones who disagreed with Mr Smith’s otherwise positive attitude to the situation.

Ashley Rhodes-Courter, a CEO and author whose parents are on the ship in quarantine, punished Smith on Friday for his lack of perceptible misery.

“I find your comments insensitive and misleading. My parents are on the ship and don’t share your seemingly charming experience, “she said. “Great praise for the crew and the staff for everything they do. We are hopeful for as many survivors as possible. People suffer on board and ashore. “

Although Mrs. Rhodes-Courter’s warning is exceptional – most of Mr Smith’s respondents have praised his positivity – it is true that the situation is hardly worth celebrating.

From Thursday, the number of infected people has grown to 41 people from six countries, and the narrow neighborhoods of the cruise ship combined with the high average age of typical cruise ship passengers form an ideal breeding ground for a respiratory tract infection.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the British University of East Anglia, said in a statement that outbreaks of respiratory infections are common on cruise ships.

view more

“Cruise passengers are often older than average and spend a lot of time indoors with other people who may have come from all over the world,” Hunter said. “If a passenger has the 2019nCoV [usually called coronavirus], it is likely to spread faster than on land and, given the relatively high age of many passengers, the risk of more serious illnesses is high among those affected.”

The virus has already killed 636 people and is present in 25 countries.

The quarantine of the Diamond Princess is planned until February 19, as imposed by the Japanese Ministry of Health.

.