Corona virus could slow Apple iPhone shipping

The corona virus could affect the technical products that appear on your doorstep.

Most of the best-selling products, such as the Apple iPhone, iPad and Amazon Echo speakers, are assembled in Shenzhen and Hengyang, China, not in the Wuhan region where the virus broke out.

However, most products are shipped from Wuhan, and due to different travel restrictions, these issues could affect shipping.

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has had the best experience with Apple in the past in manufacturing, said Monday in a message to investors that Apple is forecasting a drop in deliveries for the current quarter Could record 10%.

In China, Apple has temporarily closed its Apple retail stores and some offices.

Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, says if the virus is not contained by the middle of the month, consumers may notice a “one to two week delay” before they get their new phones. “If it continues into March,” it will have even more negative effects.

According to Ives, Apple is expected to launch a new, affordable iPhone in the spring, which has been referred to in various trade reports as either SE2 or iPhone 9.

The phone is a successor to the SE that Apple killed in 2018 and was a smaller, cheaper iPhone for consumers. Ives says that if the virus wasn’t there by then, consumers might notice a delay in deliveries.

Effects of Corona Virus on TVs and PCs

In addition to the iPhone, TV manufacturers are also affected. Five factories in Wuhan produce the majority of the LCD and OLED panels for flat screen TVs and computers. According to researcher IHS Markit, production could drop 10 to 20 percent this month.

“There is a shortage of manpower and key components in these factories due to mandates to limit the spread of infection. In view of these challenges, the leading display suppliers in China have informed our experts that a short-term decline in production is inevitable.” “says David Hsieh, Senior Director, Displays at IHS Markit.

New large-screen televisions that were introduced at the annual CES in January are traditionally produced in winter and released in spring.

In China, technology giant Huawei returned to work on Monday, reports Reuters, largely in southern Guangdong province.

The Chinese government has said that over 300 local people have died from the virus. In the United States, 11 people are affected.

Apple temporarily closes stores in China while the virus breaks out

