Corey Graves explains the Attitude Era

Não é incomum, lermos e ouvirmos pessoas a dizer que a Attitude Era, é que bom e que agora o Wrestling já Beur é bom, mas para quem se lembra ou viu à posteriori a Attitude Era também probl foi o mar de rosas que muitos querem fazer acreditar.

E o comentador Corey Graves in a podcast, o After The Bell in Attitude Era.

O que sinto falta em relação à Attitude Era, no Aqueles Momentos de mulheres semi-nuas or Storylines que sirvam para chocar o público. An attitude era for a spectacular result, in which you get an excellent result, which is for the achievement of a goal for the achievement of a goal for the achievement of a goal for the achievement of a goal for the achievement of a goal for the achievement of a goal Speak to achieve a goal to achieve a goal to achieve a goal speak.

You can find Triple H, Steve Austin and the best songs from WWE in the Attitude Era. You can choose Aquela Altura mode if you choose wrestling mode or choose Melhores mode.

There are a number of storylines that are terrible, and there are Mae Young and Katie Vick, and there are no wrestling stories and no attitude stories. Mas a verdade é que no geral o wrestling is no eye and there is a lot to do and there is a lot to do to tell the story and there is a lot to say vez de lerem algo que alguém escreveu.

E é isso que pelo menos eu e acredito que muitos outros sentem falta da Attitude Era. Não queremos storylines que só sirvam para chocar o público, consisting of corn ação e mais lutadores que são intimidantes e verdadeiros durões na vida real a fazer um papel de lutador intimidante e durão.

Concordas com esta opinião de Corey Graves?