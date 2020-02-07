Corbett Tiger’s chewing plastic barrels sparks concern, “Are we doing it?” Asks Social Media

While the world is fighting the increasing threat of plastic pollution, the natural population has been constantly affected by the man-made disaster.

In another shocking incident that emerged from the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), Nainital, a tiger, and her cubs were spotted as they chewed and played with a blue-colored plastic drum in the Ramganga River.

According to a Times of India report, the footage was filmed by a group of tourists, who later handed over the clip to the CTR authorities.

The CTR director has claimed that although Corbett is a plastic-free zone where no tourists are allowed to get plastic, they are not sure how a plastic barrel has found its way to the site.

The video of the incident was also shared on Twitter by IFS Parveen Kaswan, who said: “Nothing. Few #tigers play with #plastic that they received as a gift from us and were delivered to #Corbett by this river. That is how deep in #bossen & #oceans this plastic threat grows. Hundreds of animals die because of them. Photo by Trikansh Sharma. We care. ”

– Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) 7 February 2020

The post went viral to draw strong criticism, with many considering the incident as a “shameful” act of people.

This is so serious ..

– TadobaQueen (@MayaTadoba) 7 February 2020

If we are interested, we should not only ban #plastics in all nature reserves, but throughout our country. Are we ready for a #plastic-free environment?

– Follow ur Intuition (@fyrestik) 7 February 2020

First we invade their territory and sprinkle it with plastic waste that is not only harmful to the environment, but also damages the health of wildlife. I hope we remember that video in which many plastic items were recovered from the belly of a poor bird.

– Kalpana Prasad (@ KalpanaPrasad03) 7 February 2020

We must be ashamed of ourselves

– Tanmoy Kumar (@tanmoykkumar) 7 February 2020

So embarrassing 🙁

– Seema Chauhan (@ simi1411) 7 February 2020

): pic.twitter.com/NAHlfGwLAJ

– (@LimbuMirchi) 7 February 2020

Corbett is a zone without plastic … How can we train people to keep the jungles clean? Ironically, people are called “civilized” and animals are called “wild.”

– Tamanna Naik (@tamannanaik) 7 February 2020

People are nature’s worst enemy

– MLK (@ MLK77837996) 7 February 2020

The officer called it a “serious matter” and said the authorities asked for an investigation to find out how the incident took place, including whether it was a negligence of forest workers or a poaching operation.

