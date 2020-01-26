Coral Springs Police, Fire Rescue Members Host Pet Adoption Event - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 26, 2020

CORAL FEATHERS, FLA. (WSVN) – Members of the Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue, in partnership with Broward County Animal Care, hosted a pet adoption event.

The event took place on Saturday at Fire Station 80 along the 2800 block of Coral Springs Drive.

“We anticipate that around 400-500 people will run by the end of our event to see the animals, fall in love with them a little, and put on some makeup,” said Lauren Kearney, spokeswoman for the Coral Springs Police ,

Children could play with the dogs before taking their favorite dog home.

“It was great. We have a great time here. So if you don’t make it today, we’ll definitely have more of these events,” said Kearney. “This was our first. We’re looking forward to a future event. We are not sure yet, but we will definitely make sure that we publish all of our events on our social platforms and on the city’s website. “

