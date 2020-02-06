Cops have called to control the fan frenzy at the Oberoi Mall in Mumbai

In line with the annual tradition, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 planned that the remaining participants interact with fans outside the home in a special mall task. The event was scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Oberoi Mall in Mumbai. However, it was not planned, which led to a riotous situation outside the mall.

As the task turned out to be a false alarm, the Mall security service was unable to cope with the crowd that gathered in Lakhs, blocking the streets and blocking traffic. The mall, located at an intersection, witnessed the biggest fan frenzy that caused officials to close it.

When Bigg Boss’s exciting season 13 approached an intoxicating final round, the participants had also interacted with the media and revealed some interesting twists that affected their relationship in the house. The participants that will compete in the coming days are Sidharth Shuka, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

This season didn’t start well, but with increasing popularity, it has already been given a five-week extension. It was originally supposed to end in January. The host Salman Khan had reportedly refused to host the extended season, but eventually gave in after a reported fee increase.