Coppa Italia AC Milan vs. Juventus: The pride of the lions is at stake

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will meet in the semi-final of the Italian Cup on Thursday in the first leg between Juventus and AC Milan at San Siro.

Both Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic were defeated at the weekend when Juventus lost 2-1 at Hellas Verona, while AC Milan scored two goals in a 2-4 defeat against city rivals Inter.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted,” said 35-year-old Ronaldo, although he was the first Juventus player to score in 10 league games in a row, just one game less than Serie A.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic has scored three goals since returning to Milan last month.

The Swede headed the second goal on Sunday after the first goal, but Inter struck back four times in the second half.

“I showed that I can still make a difference at 38,” he said.

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku want to bring the other two former Manchester United players against Napoli on stage in the second leg of the last four on Wednesday.

Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli displaced defending champion Lazio in the quarter-finals despite the current slump.

“There is a new king in town,” wrote an enthusiastic Lukaku on Twitter after scoring Inter’s fourth goal in Sunday’s derby.

“We run this city.”

The Belgian replied to Ibrahimovic’s post before the derby that “lions don’t compare to humans”.

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is worried about his team’s away form as the defending Serie A defender has lost his last two games on the road.

“I hope someone helps me, we have to solve that,” said Sarri after the defeat against Verona.

“At the moment we have a difference in performance between home and away.”

Juventus want to regain the title they held for four seasons until they lost to runners-up Atalanta last year.

Antonio Contes Inter is the only one of the four semi-finalists who won Serie A this weekend. Napoli lost to Lecce with a 2: 3 defeat.

Inter’s victory put them ahead of Juventus in terms of goal difference when they targeted their first Scudetto since 2010.

The second leg will take place on March 4th and 5th.