Coors Light wants to give you $ 100 to adopt a dog News

(CNN) – If you are considering adding a furry friend to your family, a beer company wants to help with adoption costs.

Coors Light announced on Tuesday that they encourage people to leave normal Valentine’s Day traditions behind and choose instead to cuddle with a fur friend.

“With nearly half of the millennials planning to stay on Valentine’s Day, we wanted to help people enjoy the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side,” said Chelsea Parker, marketing manager at Molson Coors, in the press release.

Every year, according to the ASPCA, 6.5 million animals go into shelters.

Of the 3 million cats and dogs that are euthanized each year in shelters, around 2.4 million are healthy and treatable according to the United States Humane Society and could have been taken into new homes.

This is not the first time that a beer company has acted to help clean up animal shelters. Last month, a Florida brewery showed four dogs for adoption on their beer cans.

“There are so many dogs looking for their person and having unconditional love to give – so this effort was a natural extension of the latest Coors Light advertising campaign, which has a woman who chooses to skip the cuff season and chill with her dog and a cold beer instead, “a Coors Light brand representative told CNN.

Coors Light covers up to $ 100 of the adoption costs for the first 1000 eligible people.

What is the snag?

You must have the legal drinking age and adopt a dog between 4 and 21 February. You must submit a receipt of adoption to the beer company via SMS. The offer is not available to California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia residents.

For complete information about the offer details visit the company’s promotion page.

