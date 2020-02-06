Coorg Elf takes off

Coorg XI, Bengaluru made a successful debut and prevailed against the Mumbai Challenger Union Bank of India by beating 5-2 in a Group B league game organized by the Mumbai Hockey Association Limited at the 54th All India Bombay Gold Cup hockey tournament – Won and played at MHAL Boden, Churchgate.

Coorg XI Skipper KR Bharath, who made his first appearance in the prestigious Gold Cup, scored two goals by example. B P Somanna, N Somanna Chiranth and P P Belliappa supported him excellently and each contributed to the success of Coorg XI with one goal. The Union Bank of India met through Thonglen Singh and Prince Chaurasia.

Later in the day, the Mumbai master of the Indian Navy sailed smoothly past the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and scored a 4-1 win with Chennai. Pawan Rajbhar, Kuldeep S, Rajat Sharma and Jugraj Singh each scored a goal for the sailors, while the Chennai team who missed a few sitter scored a goal through Ashwin Kujur.

Mumbai Customs had previously had a brilliant start with a 3-1 win over the Bombay Republicans in a Group D morning match.

Jayesh Jadhav gave Customs the lead in the 10th minute before Alden D’Souza doubled the lead in the 28th minute. The Bombay Republicans managed to narrow the lead in the 49th minute and Olympic champion Walmiki scored a goal. Felix Baa scored Customs’ third goal in the 60th minute and completed the win.

Results

Group D: Mumbai Customs, Mumbai: 3 (Jayesh Jadhav, Alden D’Souza, Felix Baa) v. Bombay Republicans: 1 (Devender Walmiki 49); Group C: Indian Navy: 4 (Pawan Rajbhar, Kuldeep S., Rajat Sharma, Jugraj Singh) from Integral Coach Factory, Chennai: 1 (Ashwin Kujur). Group B: Coorg XI: 5 (KR Bharath 2, BP Somanna, N Somanna Chiranth, PP Belliappa) bt Union Bank of India: 2 (Thonglen Singh, Prince Chaurasia).