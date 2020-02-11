The Virginia House of Delegates has adopted a measure prohibiting the possession of assault weapons, a controversial movement that led to armed demonstrations and hoped for a “civil war” between members of a white supremacist group arrested by the FBI.

The measure has yet to take place in the Virginia Senate before it becomes state law. Earlier this session, another similar bill failed to ban certain assault weapons.

House Bill 961, described as one of the most ambitious proposals of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D – VA), sets restrictions on magazine sizes and makes it a crime to own, buy or sell assault weapons.

The law would make it illegal to import or produce assault weapons throughout the state, home to the National Rifle Association headquarters and often regarded as a state with some of the most lax weapons laws in the country.

Arms control became an important platform for Virginia Democrats, who regained control of the General Assembly during a historic vote in November last year, turning both houses in the scarlet state and swearing to take drastic measures to increase the number of deaths in the entire state.

A package of arms control measures that occurred in the House of Representatives led to massive turnout among arms activists at the annual Virginia Lobby Demonstrations, which demanded that officials reject laws prohibiting the possession of assault weapons. The FBI arrested several alleged members of a well-known white supremacist group who allegedly anticipated violence in the mass armed demonstrations that would lead to a civil war.

Hidden cameras caught the arrested men about the correct collection, according to court records from federal prosecutors who said they argued for those present to kill people and cause mass destruction. All three men were arrested before the demonstrations.

Many people called for calm for the event, including Susan Bro, mother of civil rights activist Heather Heyer, who died while demonstrating against the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Mrs. Bro told The Independent in an exclusive interview for the Richmond demonstrations: “The violence is not good and extreme measures are not good either.”

Ms. Bro, who has since become a prominent voice in the national talk on arms security, also noted that several controversial arms control measures adopted in the Virginia House of Delegates failed later in the Senate.

“I just think everyone should take a moment to breathe,” she said, “but I think we have passed that point.”

The last measure was adopted in Parliament by 51-48 votes on Tuesday after it was introduced by Democratic Member Mark Levine.

Brian Moran, the Secretary of State for Public Security and Homeland Security, supported a ban on high-capacity assault weapons and magazines while recalling the massive shooting at Virginia Tech in 2007, where a shooter opened fire on campus using high-capacity magazine.

“Assault weapons are not protected by the Second Amendment because they are weapons of war. And again those are the words of the courts, not mine,” Moran reportedly said in a recent hearing. “They are not protected by the Second Amendment, just like machine guns.”

