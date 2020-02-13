Continuous sewage leads to safety issues for many Fort Lauderdale residents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In the Vista Vista district of Fort Lauderdale, the disruption has continued for more than two months after a series of catastrophic head remains in the sewer.

“It should not have happened,” said neighbor Carol Schmidlin. “You know we’re not an inland water town. We are Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Schmidlin’s property has been cleaned up and crews have brought in new sod. She still notices the smell after the second break along the sewer pipe on December 20.

“That was an absolute shock to see so much raw waste water,” she said.

That break led to the discharge of 78 million liters of sewage water, many of which flowed through her house in the Tarpon River. In total, the series of pauses that affected the city was the largest spill in Broward County history, 129.6 million gallons of raw wastewater. The decision of the city to pump waste into the river immediately after the first break on December 10 is a concern for many in the community, including Schmidlin.

Another 2 sewerage interruptions in Fort Lauderdale brings a total of 6 this month

“Two or three days later I walked outside and there is actually raw waste water floating on top of the Tarpon River,” she said.

It has also been on the radar of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Local 10 News assessed e-mails between city employees and the DEP. In January, an e-mail from the DEP’s Southeast District Deputy Director asked if the city was able to bring in more trucks to help reduce sewage volume discharged. Due to the limited area where the break took place, the city stated that trucks were already working at all available access points.

“This was ultimately a decision of the city administrator,” said District 4 City Commissioner Ben Sorenson. “What I think was the right decision and the right decision was to choose between two very bad options.”

Four of the breaks took place along the same 54-inch sewer pipe. The volume of the spill left city leaders no choice but to lead it into the waterways, according to Sorenson, who said it was or in the homes of residents.

“It’s just terrible that if we are proud to be the Venice of America and we had to choose to pollute our waterways,” he said.

Ivan Diaz lives in Rio Vista that he is still worried about the impact on the Tarpon that runs right behind his house.

“If you look, it is clearly dirty.” He said. “And I see families having fun, riding up and down the river and I think like myself:” Don’t drop that child. ”

Emails obtained by Local 10 revealed how devastating the leaks were in the days that followed. An update showed that the city removed nearly 300 dead fish from the water in mid-December in a 3-day period. The next day, more than sixty fish, along with an iguana and a seagull, were found dead. The pattern continued until January in the Rio Vista region.

On January 7, the city insisted on lifting the Himmarshee Canal’s no-recreation recommendation after two days of passing water sample results.

Crews in Fort Lauderdale are working on repairing a water pipe interruption on February 5. (WPLG)

Commissioner Sorenson told Amy Viteri of Local 10 that he understood the concerns of the community.

“One hundred percent,” he said. “And we better test the water regularly.”

He explained that the city was testing during the main breaks, but Broward County usually performs tests on local waterways. He said the city is working with the province to increase the frequency of that testing in the future and to increase public reporting of results.

Neighbors like Diaz said they understood the decision of the city, given the risk to houses. The sewer reached the front of his house, but did not go inside.

“Thank goodness,” he added. “However, these houses are old, I don’t know what’s going on. It could be a party there. ”

Sorenson said the city was aware of the delicate state of this specific pipe and plans had been made to install a new parallel line and repair the existing one, just two weeks before the devastating break of December 10.

Neighbors Schmidlin and Diaz both spoke about continuing concerns that this will certainly happen again.

“The line goes all the way to Coral Ridge, so this is like a loser,” Diaz explained. “Another break is coming. It’s just common sense will tell you it’s going to happen again. “

Commissioner Sorenson said the city is also assessing the potential impact of development on their water, sewer and rainwater infrastructure. He said the city has already tripled the impact fees that the developers have paid to make them invest in the system they will use.

The city uses $ 200 million in bond money to invest in current infrastructure needs. An investment of $ 1.4 billion is needed to perform the necessary long-term repairs

