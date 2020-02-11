Continue with Rock Tuesday constant

Malang ticket office: After showing a normal fall on Monday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and the protagonist of Kunal Kemmu Malang remained very firm on Tuesday. The movie collected 4.04 crore Monday compared to 6.71 rupees On Friday and then on Tuesday it remained stable.

According to the first trends, the film directed by Mohit Suri has met somewhere in Rs 3.60-4 million range, which means a minimal or zero fall. This takes the total business of the movie in 33-33.40 crore rank. The trend of the film is strong so far and suggests that the first week could be very close to Rs 40 million brand.

However, there is still a lot of work that Malang has to do. The film will have to face a very strong test on the second Friday. On the one hand, it will have the benefit of Valentine’s Day and, on the other hand, it will face the competition of the next great Love Aaj Kal launch. There will be a substantial loss of screens that will leave a smaller range of audience attention.

The last collaboration of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri Aashiqui 2 proved to be a great source of profit for all related parties. It will be interesting to see where Malang lands in the final race.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri recently revealed that he is strictly against nepotism and insisted that he presents the actors on the basis of merit and suitability for a role.

Opening up on why he chose Aditya Roy Kapur as the protagonist of Malang, despite the fact that the last films of the actor have bombarded, he told IANS: “Without sounding pompous, I would like to mention that I have never chosen an actor for Its commercial viability. As long as he or she suits my role, I chose it. He had chosen him in “Aashqui 2” before which he had played character roles in a couple of films, but not protagonist. When I met him, I felt that it would be the perfect choice for Aashiqui 2. Now, for Malang, I felt that he is capable of playing this kind of role in which he will grow from hippi to hero. Also, I come from Mahesh Bhatt’s school, we make movies based on who is right for the role and not because someone is someone’s son or daughter. “

