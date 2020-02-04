Tanhaji Box Office: The Unknown Warrior: Everything is ready for a fourth week record ahead since Monday was also good at Rs 2.32 million. The film has once again remained well from weekend to weekdays, since Friday’s collections 2.77 crore. Except for one or two days in the last, the daily fall for the protagonist of Ajay Devgn has been the minimum.

If that is also the case for the next three days, then the film directed by Om Raut is looking at a record of the fourth week ahead.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 25: Continue to collect well, set for a 4th week record

Until now, the total of the film is in Rs 253.72 million and it would get close to the 260 crore mark before the end of the week. A blockbuster would continue to have a theatrical performance in the next week also when Malang and Hacked arrive.

The movie will not reach 300 Crore Club but he has done well enough to obtain a critical appreciation, as well as the love of the audience with the producers, exhibitors and distributors, approval of the approval in abundance, something that very few releases in a year achieve.

*Dear. Expected Final Numbers

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

