Continuation of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out confirmed – will Daniel Craig return?

Daniel Craig and Ana De Armas played the original film (Photo: Lionsgate)

It has been confirmed that a sequel to the Oscar-nominated Knives is officially in the world – but will Daniel Craig return for another round of murder and mystery?

Knives Out, written and directed by The Last Jedi author, Rian Johnson, played the No Time To Die actor as detective Benoit Blanc, whose research was conducted on killing a thriller novelist (Christopher Plummer).

Together with a nurse (Ana de Armas), Blanc comes into conflict with the victim’s family – including Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson and a post-end game Chris Evans – trying to solve the murder.

The film was an immediate and quite surprising success when he debuted last year and is ready for the best original script gong during this weekend’s Academy Awards.

Now the CEO of Lionsgate Jon Feltheimer has confirmed that a follow-up film is underway, although we still do not know whether this will be a direct follow-up to the first film.

According to Deadline, Feltheimer hinted that the production of the sequel will soon begin when he approached the studio’s third quarter call.

There is still no word about whether Johnson will return to write and direct or Craig will return to the star – but let’s face it, it wouldn’t be a Knives Out sequel without both, right?

The original film was an ensemble delight (Photo: Lionsgate)

The Bond star has already talked about the possibility of a sequel and said earlier that he would be “in the clouds” for a chance to reunite with Johnson.

He spoke weekly about entertainment about a possible follow-up and said: “I would be in the clouds. I mean, I’d do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I do it.

“Of course I will. Why wouldn’t I? I really enjoyed doing it. You strive for that every time, you want it to work out. “

We also had the opportunity to chat with the writer-director for the British release of the film, where Johnson admitted that he couldn’t believe he had landed the star-studded A-list cast of the film.

“I can’t believe we got away with it!” Shared with Johnson Metro.co.uk. “Every day (filming) I felt that and the actors did that too.”

He shared on everyone’s favorite American super soldier: “Chris Evans, he just came to have fun with the role. That is real. That is a true reflection of how it was on the set. I pinched myself. “

The only question that remains is … how do you surpass that?

Knives Out is now available to buy and stream.





