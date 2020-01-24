Contest: Win Oddworld: Strangers Wrath for Switch

Enter our contest to win a switch copy of Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD

Today’s competition is giving away copies of Oddworld: Strangers Wrath HD for Switch!

I remember trying to play Oddworld: Abes Odyssey on PS1. I totally didn’t understand it, lol. I couldn’t understand the gameplay, was frustrated and went back to Blasto or something. As a result, I never really got into the Oddworld series. I know pathetic, but look – I was 10 when it came out. I just didn’t have the patience for it.

Well, here is my chance to atone for my sins by giving you the chance to see one of the series’ most acclaimed titles! Oddworld: Strangers Wrath HD just clicked “Switch”. So we’re giving away some copies so you don’t make the same mistake I made.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzsNn71Cdng

This is a bit out there that I really dig. Stranger is an old, wounded bounty hunter who has to make new appearances to pay for your surgery so he doesn’t end up dead. He also doesn’t use deadly ammunition because he doesn’t believe in weapons. Instead, he uses organic substances – such as rodents, eels and other stuff – to knock down his enemies. The game also combines third person explorations with first person fights, adding another unique feature to the already crowded field.

And it also has a great rating, so just take my word for it, yes? After all, it’s free! [If you win.]

How do you win

To enter and win, leave your name and email address in the widget below. You can enter every day. Click around in the widget to be able to earn bonus entries!

We have three NA keys and an EU switch key to hand out. The winners will be drawn on Tuesday, January 28th.

Oddworld: Strangers Wrath HD is now available in the Switch eShop. Hit up destructoid for more chances of winning!

