Consumers bought more Apple watches in 2019 than traditional Swiss watches

Swiss watchmakers, such as Swatch and Tissot, lose the smartwatch wars.

updated:February 6, 2020, 4:54 PM IST

Apple Watch. (Image: Vishal Mathur / News18.com)

Apple Watch surpassed the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019 by a huge margin. Apple Watch shipped 31 million items worldwide in 2019, compared to 21 million for all Swiss watch brands combined. According to Strategy Analytics, a worldwide, independent research and consultancy agency is losing traditional Swiss watchmakers, such as Swatch and Tissot, the smartwatch wars. Apple Watch delivers a better product through deeper sales channels and is attractive to younger consumers who increasingly want digital wrist.

“We estimate that Apple Watch shipped 30.7 million units worldwide in 2019, with a healthy 36 percent from 22.5 million in 2018. A combination of attractive design, user-friendly technology and sticky apps makes the Apple Watch wildly popular in North America. America, Western Europe and Asia, Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement: the latest smartwatch from the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple Watch Series 5 is powered by watchOS 6 and comes with a new Always On Apple’s smartwatch offers high-quality ECG and fall detection functions in addition to other health benefits.

For added personal safety while traveling, users with Apple Watch Series 5 mobile models can now make international calls to emergency services regardless of where the device was originally purchased or the mobile plan was activated. New location functions, from a built-in compass to the current altitude, help users navigate their day better. Apple Watch Series 5 is available in a wider range of materials, including aluminum, stainless steel, ceramics and a completely new titanium variant.

