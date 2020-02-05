Consumer finance website prefers companies that have paid

A personal finance website founded by former students of the University of Delaware has agreed to pay $ 350,000 to settle the claims that it has published fake reviews and directed users to companies that paid for the website, the said US regulators.

The Federal Trade Commission announced on Monday a planned consent form with LendEDU.com and key operators Nathaniel Matherson, Matthew Lenhard and Alexander Coleman.

The consent agreement can be publicly commented on 30 days after its publication in the Federal Register. The Commission then decides whether the proposed consent is final.

According to the FTC’s administrative complaint, LendEDU.com operators said the website provided “objective”, “accurate” and “unbiased” information about consumer financial products, including student loans, personal loans, and credit cards.

However, LendEDU failed to disclose information on its website that was actually affected by the compensation paid to the advertisers, the authorities said.

According to the complaint, the company advised users of lenders and creditors who had paid to influence the website content, including product rankings and ratings. The company has also posted incorrect, flattering reviews on its own website and third-party websites written by LendEDU employees, friends, or other employees.

“LendEDU informed consumers that the ranking of its financial products was based on objective and unbiased information about the quality of the product offered. In fact, LendEDU sold the ranking to the highest bidder,” said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC’s Consumer Protection Bureau. said in a prepared statement. “These misrepresentations are undermining consumer confidence and we will hold lead generators like LendEDU accountable for their false promises of objectivity.”

The website is operated by ShopTutors Inc., a company that Matherson and Lenhard created in 2014 while studying at the University of Delaware to connect students with tutors. The company won the school’s annual business start-up sponsorship competition and eventually turned into LendEDU, based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

In 2018, the Chronicle of Higher Education revealed that LendEDU had created a fictional “student loan expert” named Drew Cloud, who wrote an “independent, authoritative news source” called “The Student Loan Report”. The website’s affiliation with LendEDU was only announced when Matherson issued an apology in response to the Chronicle investigation.

In last week’s website contributions, LendEDU representatives noted that the company is being compensated by some of the financial services companies listed on its website.

“In most cases, LendEDU receives a fee when one of our readers clicks, requests, or receives a financial product from a LendEDU partner. This compensation may affect where products appear on this website (including, for example, the order in which they appear) “, Matherson wrote.

Matherson also said that LendEDU does not publish positive or negative reviews or assessments on the instructions of an advertiser.

