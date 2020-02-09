Construction Simulator 3 digs its way to Switch in 2020

Astragon brings the next installment of its Construction Simulator series to consoles, and the Nintendo Switch is included in the line-up. Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition has been formally unveiled and offers a list of new features and improvements. Some of these are graphic enhancements, additional content, a first-person camera and more.

The game will include more than 70 building missions to perform with which the player can control various construction machines, such as excavators, cement mixers and cranes, to name just a few.

An exact release date has not yet been released, but Astragon has shown a gameplay trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FewGHmBMesk

Here is a description Construction Simulator 3:

After the successful port of the popular mobile game Construction Simulator 2, chosen by Apple as one of the Top 20 iPhone and iPad games of 2019, the newest successor to the popular game series will also find its way to consoles. In Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition, the player plays the role of an aspiring engineer in the fictional European city of Neustein.

During the course of the game, the player will be able to drive and control more than 50 officially licensed vehicles from well-known brands such as Caterpillar, Liebherr, CASE, Bobcat, Palfinger, STILL, MAN, ATLAS, Bell, BOMAG, WIRTGEN GmbH. JOSEPH VÖGELE AG, HAMM AG and MEILLER Tipper.

En route to become the largest constructor in the city, more than 70 challenging missions will invite the player to use his entire building skills: from small Bavarian-style family houses to industrial warehouses and skyscrapers, as well as building bridges to the renovation of crumbling roads. Thanks to a wide variety of vehicles and machines, as well as the freely explored game world, players can look forward to long-term building pleasure.

Construction Simulator 3 – Console edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will be released for USD 14.99 as a digital download in PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store and soon for USD 19.99 in Nintendo eShop.