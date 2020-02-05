Constant rain today, flood rain expected on Thursday.

Flood rain expected Thursday, strong to severe storms in Piedmont possible. Rainy pattern is expected to continue in the next week.
The high pressure area that has
in the southeastern United States has yielded to the east and as
It fades from our region and opens the door for more rain. The persistent rain flows into the area
The south and west continue today and into early Friday. Sometimes it will rain heavily on Thursday
and there is a chance that some gusty winds will accompany the rain
in Southside. There are a number of problems
associated with this long event that will be problematic for that
Commonwealth.
The main concern is the amount of
Rain that will lead to flooding. The
As we all know and what kind of floods there are, the region is very different geographically
will vary from region to region. The
In mountainous terrain there is a good chance of flash floods as heavy rain
and drainage channel towards lower elevated locations and quickly overwhelm them. The lowland regions are vulnerable to
Flooding of large areas such as fields and farms. There are also the brooks and
Streams that all run fast and full, so be aware of the rising waters in your streams
Area. The last worry is the bigger rivers,
like the Dan and the James who will get all this rain. Flood phases are only realized late
Thursday and the receding waters take at least Saturday to fall below
Flood stage.
There is also the fact that
The ground is partially frozen just below the surface because we are still in
February. This allows the water to drain
much faster than if the floors were not stained. This increases the flood potential
Problem. There is also the cumulative impact
of the rain we’re dealing with this week.
The rain has soaked in the past 36 or in the semi-frozen soils
fill up the water level for hours. The
Heavy rain, which is scheduled for Thursday, can drain off easily and lead to flooding
Potential is even higher.
The next concern is the potential for gusty winds near the storms, mainly in Southside. The gusty winds push over trees or at least break some limbs that cause them to fall on power lines. Due to this property of the rain event, blackouts are possible in the region. In some Piedmont areas a thunderbolt is also possible on Thursdays, so that we sometimes have to struggle with it. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our locations in Piedmont at a marginal risk of severe storms, with gusty winds being the main concern. Halifax County is included in the Light Risk category, but only in the far southeast.
Gusty winds are expected to be the most important serious parameter, but an isolated spin-up tornado is possible
because the line is better organized late in the day. Better chance for tornadoes south of the Commonwealth.
Overall, the rain should come to an end
end on friday morning with the front over night. It’s going to be a stormy day on Friday
Some limbs and trees are sometimes compromised. The NW wind power will also be able to generate
Snow on the west-facing slopes of the Alleghany Range, making travel a problem
sometimes on 64 and 77.
Saturday will be interesting for some
the models see a weak impulse coming in from the west. This can produce
some light rain and night snow until Sunday morning. Not much, but enough to smooth the streets
for early Sunday. The rest of the day Sunday
should be calm and rain will be on ice until late Monday.
Now and then there is rain and mountain snow
probably until next week.
Please pay attention to the rising water
There is a significant amount of water on Thursday and Friday
the floor. Some estimated rainfall
The amounts range from 2 to 4 inches west of the parkway and 3 to 5 inches above Piedmont. It’s a lot of rain.
Stay safe.
John Carroll
chief forecaster
Follow us on Twitter @WFXRWeather
Like us on Facebook
WFXR News www.facebook.com/wfxrnews
Like my Facebook page
WFXR John Carroll www.facebook.com/wfxrjohn
Remember to download our WFXR app
Your mobile device will keep you safe and informed.