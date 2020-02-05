Constant rain today, flood rain expected on Thursday.

Flood rain expected Thursday, strong to severe storms in Piedmont possible. Rainy pattern is expected to continue in the next week.

The next concern is the potential for gusty winds near the storms, mainly in Southside. The gusty winds push over trees or at least break some limbs that cause them to fall on power lines. Due to this property of the rain event, blackouts are possible in the region. In some Piedmont areas a thunderbolt is also possible on Thursdays, so that we sometimes have to struggle with it. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our locations in Piedmont at a marginal risk of severe storms, with gusty winds being the main concern. Halifax County is included in the Light Risk category, but only in the far southeast.

Gusty winds are expected to be the most important serious parameter, but an isolated spin-up tornado is possible

because the line is better organized late in the day. Better chance for tornadoes south of the Commonwealth.

Overall, the rain should come to an end

end on friday morning with the front over night. It’s going to be a stormy day on Friday

Some limbs and trees are sometimes compromised. The NW wind power will also be able to generate

Snow on the west-facing slopes of the Alleghany Range, making travel a problem

sometimes on 64 and 77.

Saturday will be interesting for some

the models see a weak impulse coming in from the west. This can produce

some light rain and night snow until Sunday morning. Not much, but enough to smooth the streets

for early Sunday. The rest of the day Sunday

should be calm and rain will be on ice until late Monday.

Now and then there is rain and mountain snow

probably until next week.

Please pay attention to the rising water

There is a significant amount of water on Thursday and Friday

the floor. Some estimated rainfall

The amounts range from 2 to 4 inches west of the parkway and 3 to 5 inches above Piedmont. It’s a lot of rain.

Stay safe.

John Carroll

chief forecaster

