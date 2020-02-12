Constance Wu thinks emotionally about the success of the boat

It’s the end of the road for that Constance Wu and fresh from the boat. The history-making ABC sitcom starts on Friday, February 21, with a one-hour series final and for the big day, Wu makes the round.

After becoming famous on Twitter about the show’s season six renewal – and explaining the reaction during her press trip for Hustlers – Wu stopped at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to look back on her time with the series.

“Fresh Off the Boat was really my very first TV pilot, TV job, really, ever. And so the cast and crew there are really my family. They’ve seen me change for six years and, like, the most incredible experience of my life, “Wu told host Jimmy Fallon. “It’s really the most life-changing thing that ever happened to me.”

Fallon pointed to Wu and the team has made over 100 episodes of the comedy, making it the longest running series with an Asian American cast. That is a lot of time together. “Yes, good that I love them?” Wu said.

In her interview, Wu said she still hears from viewers about the impact of the show’s performance on them. “I think we all just want to understand each other at the end of the day. And I think that’s one of the best things storytelling can do if we invest in stories of people whose stories we’ve never seen before, and I think we did that with Fresh Off the Boat, so I’m really proud of that. “

Wu plays Jessica Huang, the matriarch of the Huang family. The series is based on the life of chef Eddie Huang, played in the series by Hudson Yang. She said the last scenes were emotional. “Me and Hudson were on the floor … just like crying,” she said. “I’m so grateful that I have to do it. And I’m really proud of the kids. That’s one of the biggest things. Those guys grew up to be really great young men. Just to see that was great.”

The cast of Fresh Off the Boat also includes Randall Park, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Chelsey Crisp and Ray Wise.

The series final will be broadcast on Friday, February 21 at 8:00 PM. on ABC. Click on the video above to hear more from Wu.