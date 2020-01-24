Conspiracy theories and fidgety spinners

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Democrats argued that President Donald Trump was targeting a false investigation of a political rival and pursuing a discredited conspiracy theory about Ukraine, while troubled senators played with a new toy on Thursday during Trump’s impeachment process.

Highlights of the session on Thursday and what happens when senators are currently in the third impeachment process against a president:

POLITICAL INQUIRY

The Democrats pressed their case for a second day, saying there was no evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden did anything wrong in dealing with Ukraine. Democrats pointed out that the president had sought a political investigation into Ukraine by Biden to influence the 2020 election in his favor.

“There was no basis for the investigation the President was pursuing and enforcing. None. He was doing it for his own political advantage,” said Texas MP Sylvia Garcia, a democratic prosecutor.

Similarly, Democrats said Trump and his allies, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, had fabricated a wrong Kremlin-style conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

“Trump has put himself first,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and leading Democratic prosecutor, before US policy and national interests.

Putin gets religion?

Democratic senators laughed when Schiff joked that Trump “made Vladimir Putin a religious man,” pointing to a Putin comment last November: “Thank God,” he said to an economic forum in Moscow, “which no one accuses us of no longer interfere in the US election; now they are accusing Ukraine. ”

The discredited theory that Ukraine accuses of interfering in the 2016 elections is not a laughing matter, Schiff said, calling it central to the impeachment charge. Trump is accused of attempting to investigate Ukraine – and an investigation by Joe Biden and his son Hunter – for his own political advantage, while using the military-approved military aid as a lever.

FIDGET SPINNERS TO THE RESCUE

When the senators spent endless hours arguing about impeachment, they found a new way to get their attention: struggling nuts.

Senator Richard Burr, R-N.C., Distributed the toys to his colleagues before the trial began on Thursday. A fidget spinner is a small toy that can be rotated between your fingers to reduce stress and boredom.

Burr was seen playing with a blue spinner while listening to the arguments of Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., An impeacher. Other senators, including Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) And Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Also saw spinners on their desks.

OUTSIDE THE SENATE

While the senators are silent during the trial and no longer have their phones and other electronic devices, they speak during the breaks in the action.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., A top Trump defender, challenged the democratic debate over Bidens’ business in Ukraine. The White House and some Republicans in Congress have raised questions about Hunter Biden’s lucrative role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company and Joe Biden’s successful efforts to force the dismissal of a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor. There is no evidence that Biden did anything wrong.

“I know a lot about the Trump family and their business in Russia,” said Graham. “I don’t know anything about the Biden connection. You’ll hear more about it.”

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic chairman Chuck Schumer dismissed Republican senators who complained that they had heard nothing from the House prosecutors. Republicans voted nine times this week to block democratic amendments to new witnesses and documents.

“If you want new stuff, there’s a lot of it,” said Schumer at a press conference ahead of Thursday’s meeting. “As the (democratic) managers made it clear, there are many documents there, all of which are compiled and ready for use, and have only been coordinated with four Republicans to accuse them.”

WHAT’S AHEAD

The Democrats are expected to complete their arguments on Friday. Trump’s team of lawyers will work for up to three days from Saturday. Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow denied rumors that the defense could be ended in a single day.

“We will use enough time to defend our case and point out the inconsistencies in your case. We’re not going to lose time, ”he said. I am confident that the case will lead to the defense of the President, whether Saturday, Monday or Tuesday (closed). I have no doubt.”

