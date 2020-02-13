Consider the impact of AI in the workplace before it’s too late, according to a study

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The impact of job automation is likely to affect almost every aspect of our lives, and scientists and policymakers need to think much more about it if they want to have a say in what the future will look like. written by a researcher from Cornell University.

“Most of the time, people in our field wait for the technology to be implemented in a workplace to study. And then we go inside and say, ‘How is the work different?'” Said Diane Bailey, the Geri Gay professor for communication at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “But with technology that has the potential to disrupt the work landscape instantly and at the same time in such a universal way, we felt we had to go to the stable before the horse went.”

The paper “Beyond Design and Use: How Scientists Should Study Intelligent Design Technologies” was published in December Information and organization, Bailey co-authored the study with Stephen Barley, Christian A. Felipe’s professor of technology management at the College of Engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

According to the paper, previous examples of new technology suggest that it will take longer for companies to predict that AI will completely change jobs, and that some jobs may not be as easily interchangeable as economists believe. This means that researchers have more time to gain a deeper understanding of how job automation affects society and to have more influence on how it develops.

In order to fully understand automation in the workplace, the researchers believe that an interdisciplinary approach is required that takes everything from performance dynamics in technology companies to the design of our social institutions. In Cornell, Bailey and Martin Wells, Charles A. Alexander Professor of Statistical Sciences and Chairman of the Institute for Statistics and Data Science, lead a core team of nine other researchers from eight departments to follow this interdisciplinary roadmap. The group is currently looking for funding to plan the creation of an institute for AI and work.

In the work, Bailey and Barley identified four factors that scientists should examine to assess the future impact of AI: variation; Power; Ideology; and institutions.

According to Bailey, it is important to consider the variety of jobs, as not all jobs – not even in the same areas – are identical. Researchers generally use US Department of Labor databases to predict how automation could affect certain job categories. However, most studies do not take into account differences in implementation, skills, tasks and work practices between organizations or locations.

Because designers and engineers don’t work independently, performance is another critical factor. Which AI technologies are pursued and how aggressively they are implemented depends on the dynamics within companies and the priorities of government agencies that could finance or regulate them.

The ideology of design can provide insight into how technologists create new systems, said Bailey. According to the paper, the AI ​​community often approaches design with its own culture, with a focus on technical and social issues. This could mean that some systems that are predicted to replace people may still need them, albeit in different roles.

“We have to understand how all of these market mechanisms work if we are smart enough to work in this world and say, ‘No, we want technology that looks like this (or)’ Design something that works like this” Bailey said. “We have to work backwards from a desired future that we want to get the technologies that will help us get there.”

Researchers also need to consider the potential impact of automation – and the likely widespread unemployment – on our institutions, the paper said. For example, said Bailey, marriages and families could be at home all day long without the requirements and concrete rewards of a paid job. Roads, highways and traffic systems that are used to bring people from home to work need to be reconsidered.

“Perhaps the reason our neighborhoods work well is because so many of us are away from them during the day,” said Bailey. “We may have to rethink all of these things – and that’s exactly what we should do.”

Researchers and policy makers also need to weigh the social benefits of work to make informed decisions about which jobs are worth saving.

“We have to think about which aspects of the work have meaning and value for us,” said Bailey. “We could decide: ‘Maybe AI can do that better than one person, but we don’t care because we draw some value from it.'”

