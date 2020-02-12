Conservatives take Trump’s side in the Roger Stone Debacle – Mother Jones

Are there conservatives who object to Trump’s involvement with the Ministry of Justice? At The Corner there is not a single post left. On the National Review homepage there is exactly one piece, but it takes over from Trump. The Wall Street Journal has nothing. Townhall has one piece, but it takes Trump again. Breitbart also takes Trump’s side. Both the Federalist and the American thinker take Trump’s side. The Daily Caller has nothing. Etc.

I may have missed something in my short search. But on the right, the unanimous opinion seems to be that the prosecutors in the Stone case were a set of vengeful zealots who were upset about the failure of the Mueller investigation and were determined to abolish poor Roger Stone. Maybe Trump was a bit over the top in his criticism, but waddayagonnado? That’s Trump. And he was fully justified in being angry.

A completely different worldview, right? On the right they believe that liberals have waged a cruel three-year war against Trump and that Trump is fully justified in hitting back hard. The Stone case is only the last skirmish in that war.