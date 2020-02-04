Conservative radio presenter Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis in the air

His syndicated show has been broadcast since 1988 and since the Ronald Reagan presidency he has been seen as an important influencer of the conservative movement.

AFP

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 11:38 AM IST

Washington: Conservative radio fire Rush Limbaugh announced on Monday that he has “advanced lung cancer,” but has vowed to continue his show while undergoing treatment.

Limbaugh, known as a provocateur or ‘shock’ host with a right-wing following, made the announcement on his Washington radio broadcast: “The result is that I was diagnosed with lung cancer, confirmed by two medical institutions in January 20th, “he said.

Limbaugh added that, although he may miss some broadcasts, “I intend to come here every day and make this program as normal and as competent and professional as I do every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professional, personal. “

His syndicated show has been broadcast since 1988 and since the Ronald Reagan presidency he has been seen as a major influencer of the conservative movement, even though he has been accused of promoting conspiracy theories and misinformation.

Limbaugh helped spread birther theories that President Barack Obama was born outside of the United States and claimed that last year’s mosque shots in New Zealand, where 51 Muslims were killed, were organized by a left party as a “false” flag ‘by conservatives.

American President Donald Trump wished Limbaugh well on Monday evening.

“Many people don’t know what a great guy and fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is. There is nobody like him,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend.”

Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard also sent her support.

“To Rush Limbaugh: I and my family send our love and best wishes to you and your loved ones at this difficult moment in your life,” tweeted the Congresswoman of Hawaii.

“May your hearts and thoughts be filled and strengthened by God’s love.”

.