Conor Townsend of West Brom knocks West Ham out of the FA Cup

West Bromwich Albion’s 1-0 victory over West Ham United at the London stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup confused expectations. Both sides have bigger problems in mind than the Cup. Albion heads the championship and pursues the promotion to the Premier League. West Ham is one place above the upper flight hatch.

However, it was clear that both sides wanted to win. Conor Townsend’s goal gave Slaven Bilic the satisfaction of beating his former club, but David Moyes can rejoice in his team’s performance in the second half. West Ham showed spirit after an abject first half when the home team was inferior to their second level opponents by a significant extent.

The selection of the Bilic team, eight changes after Monday’s 1-0 loss to Stoke City, might have made it appear that he was not taking the game seriously, but Albion started brilliantly and got his reward early. It had been only nine minutes when Charlie Austin found space to shoot from the edge of the box, but pointed his effort directly at Issa Diop. The defender could not put his feet in position fast enough and the ball bounced towards Townsend, whose shot was placed beautifully in the far corner of the goal just inside the penalty area.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

Filip Krovinovic was controlling the tempo during the first period. The visiting team created another opportunity when the midfielder began to move to the left and gave Kyle Edwards the opportunity to cross. Krovinovic put himself at the end and headed wide, but it was a real scare for West Ham. The Croatian link with Edwards was causing problems for Pablo Zabaleta. The first level side was definitely the second best.

Moyes has been hampered by an injury crisis and the Scotsman made four changes. It took West Ham up to 25 minutes to create even a half chance. Aaron Cresswell made his way to the line and cut a cross for Sebastien Haller, but the French cut the ball.

Albion should have reached two when Declan Rice gave the ball to Dara O’Shea in his own half. O’Shea chose Austin in acres of space, but the forward widened. Rice tried to make up for his mistake with a shot from 25 yards, but the ball bounced off the goal.

It was a frustrating afternoon for David Moyes and his West Ham team (Action Images via Reuters)

West Ham was so terrible in the first half that Moyes bet by introducing the three substitutes at the break. Angelo Ogbonna, Michail Antonio and Mark Noble replaced Fabian Balbuena, Pablo Fornals and Carlos Sanchez. It didn’t help much initially. Krovinovic shot and Austin forced Darren Randolph to a save. Austin was having fun, retreating in the opposition area when Albion increased the pressure.

However, West Ham was beginning to enter the game. Antonio takes the lateral step and openness and the end came forward after a clear corner and had given Bilic’s defense his first really awkward moment. Moyes’ team began to see more of the ball, but they were operating as a side without confidence. Cresswell lost control of the line, rendering a serve and finishing what could have been a promising attack. Haller exuded little self-confidence. Albian Ajeti tied the striker in the area, but the 25-year-old screwed the ball and the lack of conviction was evident.

Manuel Lanzini had been silent for the first hour, but with West Ham beginning to dominate possession, the Argentine began to find space. He gave Ajeti a pass in the area, but the header of the Swiss deflected.

Noble’s industry was having an impact. He approached Krovinovic and pressed the center of the Albion field. They no longer had it all the way.

Ajeti’s career was causing problems and the 22-year-old Semi Ajayi panicked over a useless foul that earned Albion’s man a second yellow card with 18 minutes left.

West Ham built up pressure, but all too often they were forced to take shots from a distance. Lanzini, Noble and Ogbonna shot from outside the box when despair prevailed in the last minutes. It took 85 minutes for Moyes to make an effort on target, but Haller’s header was as tame as his previous shot.

Rice forced another rescue of Jonathan Bond, again from long range, when the final whistle approached and West Ham requested a penalty, a frantic end. The best opportunity of the local team fell in the time of detention when Antonio selected Noble in the area, but the midfielder went on.

Moyes can now focus on the safety of the Premier League. Bilic still has ambitions on two fronts. The FA Cup meant something to both managers.

.