Sports

Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was victorious in his first UFC game in over 15 months, with a technical elimination victory over US opponent Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor bombarded Cerrone with the opening bell and won the fight less than a minute after the first round.

McGregor improves his professional career record to 22-4 with 19 knockouts. Cerrone, the most successful fighter in the UFC, falls to 36-14 in his professional career.

It was McGregor’s first time in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 6, 2018, and a night that some thought would never happen. In March 2019, McGregor tweeted that he plans to retire, then hinted at a future fight at the UFC next week.

There was a melee after the fight between McGregor and the Nurmagomedov camps, which resulted in a six-month suspension for the Irishman and a nine-month suspension for the Russian by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

McGregor’s most recent victory in mixed martial arts came in November 2016 when he won by knockout over Eddie Alvarez.

Despite the long layoff, McGregor is the fourth light weight classified at the UFC. He is 13th in the pound for pound ranking.

Cerrone is ranked fifth among lightweights.

The two fighters, however, competed in a heavier division, as a welterweight.