Conor McGregor will win Khabib's rematch if he defeats Donald Cerrone

Dana White confirmed that Conor McGregor will receive a rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov if he defeats Donald Cerrone.

McGregor returns from a 15-month absence at UFC 246 in Las Vegas and intends to fight three times in 2020.

The Irishman lost to Nurmagomedov in his last appearance in the Octagon and has repeatedly promised to avenge that defeat.

McGregor is the favorite against Cerrone and UFC President White explained that he was prepared to make a rematch between his biggest star and Nurmagomedov.

“He gets what he was waiting for,” White replied when asked what will come next for McGregor.

‘You get what you have been asking for. He has been chewing the bite for Khabib’s revenge. I think it’s not a big secret.

“If you win this weekend, you will get that opportunity for the title and it will be the highest pay per view in UFC history.”

McGregor has spoken extensively about his plans for next year, including raising the idea of ​​another boxing match.

The 31-year-old has a professional fight in his boxing record, a loss to Floyd Mayweather, and is now pressing the possibility of a confrontation with Manny Pacquiao.

In the world of MMA, Nurmagomedov has insisted that McGregor must win a second fight with him and hinted at the impending retirement.

The Russian is undefeated in 28 fights and is reserved to defend his title against Tony Ferguson in April in New York.

