Conor McGregor vs Cerrone Award: UFC 246 will be the most lucrative night of the Irish MMA race

Conor McGregor is ready for his last mega payday this weekend when the Irish head back UFC 246 in his fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

McGregor has not been seen in the UFC since his defeat in UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who inflicted a second loss in his career against Dubliner after his initial defeat to Nate Díaz.

But despite the loss, McGregor has never been short of cash since his UFC career took off, and this Saturday night he will only continue to increase his bank balance in what will be a multi-million dollar payday.

It is understood that McGregor will raise a minimum of $ 5 million (£ 3.8 million) from the eleventh UFC fight of his career, regardless of whether he wins or loses.

But the former featherweight and lightweight champion claims that he will do much more than that through the endorsements and additional bonuses presented to him, with the 31-year-old insisting he will receive his most lucrative fighting bag so far.

McGregor won $ 3m (£ 2.3m) from his bouts against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Eddie Alvarez, although the UFC prize money has increased since those fights and the attention around his return is expected to bring an increase in Pay Per View. (PPV).

However, when he spoke in preparation for the Las Vegas fight, McGregor revealed that he believes his total income from the fight will exceed £ 60.

“It will be a good paycheck,” McGregor told ESPN. “Probably the highest in my mixed martial arts career … I’m estimating a good £ 60m.

“We have Australia, Canada and England and Ireland… it should be good.

“(I did) £ 38.5m (against Khabib). They think I’m toasted but I’m still bread. “

Despite being the side kick in the pre-event period, Cerrone also represents the biggest paycheck of his career with his $ 2 million guarantee at night, but he had previously claimed the Night Performance or Fight bonus of the Night in no less than 16 times in his busy career, ‘Cowboy’ will look for ways to increase his healthy paycheck this weekend.

Most of the money raised in combat will come through pay-per-view purchases, with British viewers having to buy the fight at BT Sport Box Office for £ 19.95, while the US audience faces ridiculous rates of up to $ 85 (£ 65) only for the full fight card only.

However, McGregor’s prediction of £ 60 million does not reach the healthy package that he took home from his only one and only dabbled in boxing when he won a £ 65 million report to fight Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

