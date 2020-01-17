Conor McGregor UFC News: Tyson Fury's comments have made him notorious

Conor McGregor denied having ever spoken to Tyson Fury – despite the heavyweight claim that the Dubliner had offered to train him in mixed martial arts.

Fury claimed that he wanted to try martial arts and had the help of the former two-weight world champion.

But McGregor has admitted that Fury’s comments stunned him since the two never spoke to each other.

When asked if he believes boxers can live in the world of MMA, McGregor said to BT Sport: “With the right preparation. We are combat fighters and combat specialists so that you can learn with the right preparation and teaching with the right focus.

“But I still have to see it. I went this way. James Toney was different (who switched from boxing to MMA).

“It’s exciting. I know that Tyson (anger) talked a lot. Tyson keeps saying that he and I would train him. I’ve never spoken to Tyson in my life, so I don’t know why he says that ,

“It’s not a bad little story, so I’ll let it roll.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

McGregor is preparing to face Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas on Saturday night, while Fury will return to the boxing ring for a rematch with Deontay Wilder in February.

And the Notorious is full of admiration for Fury and would like to train with him in the future.

“Tyson is a good man. I like him. He is a great boxer, a phenomenal boxer. Probably the best natural heavyweight boxer at the time.

“So who knows? I would not say that he only says that he does and not how many of them. I would say Tyson would probably do it in time.

“Maybe we could set up something in time. I wouldn’t hold up mittens for him or anything. If he wanted to be trained or raised by me, I had to see him in certain positions and situations.

“I would need him to save a heavyweight, see how he copes with leg kicks, see him in the lowest position, and then I would judge that and send him off.” I would tell him what work he has to do, then he leaves. I could probably do that for Tyson, but I found it funny that he said we spoke.

“He’s a crazy man, Tyson. I’ve never spoken to him in my life, but it’s cool that he’ll be there.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

If you haven’t already, look forward to our Irish Mirror Sport and Irish Mirror GAA Facebook pages and follow us on Twitter.

Here you can see our Facebook main page.

Our Irish Mirror Sports page – where you can find all your Irish and British sports news – can be found here.

You can also visit our Irish Mirror GAA Sports page.

Irish Mirror’s Twitter account is @IrishMirror, while our sports account is @MirrorSportIE.

You can find our Instagram account here.