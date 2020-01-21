UFC legend Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor will play against old opponent Nate Diaz for the third time in his next fight, Mirror UK reports.

McGregor weighs his next opponent after dispatching Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds on his UFC return on Saturday night.

Shortly before his fight, the Dubliner called out four rivals, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and his upcoming opponent Tony Ferguson.

McGregor is also planning a run for Kamaru Usman’s 170-pound title and Jorge Masvidal’s BMF belt.

But Bisping believes Diaz is in the context of his next fight – because Ramadan excludes the pious Muslim Khabib.

(Image: Getty Images)

Continue reading

Related articles

“I guarantee that he will fight Nate Diaz next,” UFC legend Bisping told ESPN.

“Khabib will no longer fight him, he will fight Tony Ferguson on April 18 and he will then have Ramadan.

“So even if he hits Tony, he won’t fight anyone anymore.

“Conor has already annoyed Diaz and it’s a good deal, the fans and everyone else wants to see it and it makes money. That’s what happens, that’s my prediction. “

(Image: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

(Image: Zuffa LLC)

Continue reading

Related articles

In the meantime, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has suggested targeting a fight with Justin Gaethje.

“Justin Gaethje at 170 pounds. That would be my personal preference,” said Kavanagh when asked about his next opponent.

When he pressed the why, he added: “Because it’s another lightweight. None of them need to save weight.

“The vision is for this 155-pound belt to come back, so it’s a step in that direction.”

It comes when John Kavanagh revealed that he would love Conor McGregor to stay welterweight and fight Justin Gaethje, but he won’t have a say in the matter.

Although the SBG commander-in-chief has no say in the matter, Kavanagh has considered who should be next in McGregor’s line of fire.

“Justin Gaethje at 170 would be my personal preference,” said Kavanagh to Ariel Helwani’s MMA show.

(Image: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Continue reading

Related articles

“Because it’s another lightweight, but none of them have to save weight.

“The vision is for the 155-pound belt to come back, so it’s a step in that direction.

“I don’t see any reason for him to save weight unless he has a belt on a leash. Why else would he do it?

“Stay at that weight, don’t lose weight and lose the last 15 pounds when the big one comes.”

Another possible duel is the soaring Jorge Masvidal, who was present at UFC 246 to watch the 31-year-old – but cries for the fight were rejected by Dana White.

Kavanagh added: “Sure and who knows? It could be (Masvidal).

“It’s Audie (Attar, McGregors Manager), Conor, and the UFC who make these decisions. I’m just in the background with the spit bucket.”

(Image: © INPHO / Tom Hogan)

Continue reading

Related articles

And the Dubliner has now paid a glowing tribute to the controversial US President Trump and congratulated him on his “incredible” tenure.

He also wished his American fans a great day at Martin Luther King when they celebrated the famous civil rights activist.

(Image: REUTERS)

Continue reading

Related articles

McGregor wrote on Twitter: “Phenomenal President. Possibly the USA GOAT (greatest ever).

“Definitely one of them, since he sits on the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

“Early semester too. Incredible. Congratulations and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day America.”

Continue reading

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

If you haven’t already, look forward to our Irish Mirror Sport and Irish Mirror GAA Facebook pages and follow us on Twitter.

Here you can see our Facebook main page.

Our Irish Mirror Sports page – where you can find all your Irish and British sports news – can be found here.

You can also visit our Irish Mirror GAA Sports page.

Irish Mirror’s Twitter account is @IrishMirror, while our sports account is @MirrorSportIE.

You can find our Instagram account here.