Conor McGregor UFC News: Conversion of Notorious from thin featherweight to torn welterweight before Donald Cerrone's fight in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone this weekend.

In his first fight since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in November 2018 against the 50-fighter veteran Cerrone, the former two-weight world champion will play at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

McGregor has made a name for himself in featherweight and lightweight sports, but he will fight as a welterweight for his comeback against the American, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Despite the claim that he was 10 pounds below the maximum weight at the beginning of the week, McGregor weighed 170 pounds when weighing on Friday.

It showed the incredible change in the Irish since he last played featherweight against Jose Aldo in December 2015.

McGregor weighed 145 pounds for this fight, making the featherweight title uniform, and the difference in his appearance between the two fights was evident.

After weighing up, there were several posts on social media comparing the Irishman’s current appearance to that before he battled Aldo.

McGregor is almost unrecognizable in the previous picture and looks much healthier at 170 pounds, which seems much closer to its natural weight.

The duel with Cerrone is the third time that the 31-year-old fought in the heavier league in 2016 after two fights against Nate Diaz.

His recent appearances in the Octagon were easy, leading him to defeat Eddie Alvarez to claim the title in 2016 before losing to Khabib in the same division 15 months ago.

McGregor, who is the favorite among the odds on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena, will receive a basic £ 4m from the fight, but claims his earnings will reach £ 60m.

His weight was the same as that of his opponent, who also switched between welterweight and lightweight during his long career in the octagon.

36-year-old Cerrone is a notoriously slow newcomer and has fought south paws in the past, but McGregor insists he’ll be happy to do laps on his eagerly awaited return.

“I’ll go in here and look for laps. I’m not going to be in a hurry,” he said this week.

“I will put pressure on Donald, I will hurt Donald. If he can survive, I will be happy. I will be happy to get laps here and then build on those laps.”

Dublin’s Conor McGregor is worth over € 100 million, lives in a £ 2 million house and drives € 200,000 super sports cars. But it was a cold dose of reality that proved most valuable on his long way back from shame.

Fifteen months ago, the Irishman was strangled by the lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to finally end his vitriolic rivalry.

For McGregor, 31, this was the beginning of his journey on the path that so many people have taken who have found their way from poverty to prosperity.

He was arrested in Miami after an argument with a fan and was punished in Dublin for attacking a man who refused a shot of the hunting whiskey.

But McGregor took refuge in the past from the aftermath of the crime to rediscover the hunger that had left him.

He found it at the Crumlin Boxing Club, where he first learned to hit, and from Phil Sutcliffe, who was developing his potential for the first time.

“I’ve always talked about fame, I never thought of it, it was always a necessary part of it,” said McGregor.

“It certainly has its advantages and disadvantages, maybe one day I will log out and take a step back because it is a wild game.

“It feels like a witch hunt sometimes, it is not me, it is with my family where it is sometimes difficult.

“I had to regroup where I started, go back to my roots and stay connected to my roots.

“To walk down the alley and go to the gym in the back of the pool with its cold showers, even more.

“It was great to be back. The knowledge of this man and the people in this club is second to none. They are true masters in boxing.”

It’s on mixed martial arts McGregor returns however tonight when he grapples with grizzled 50-fight veteran Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

The adrenaline junkie is a notoriously slow starter who fights the south paws. He looks made to welcome the former champion again.

And nagging doubts about McGregor’s welterweight stamina should mean that he will try to destroy in the first two rounds.

“I come with all my intentions and abilities to dismiss Donald,” he added.

“There’s still pressure, there’s still weight on my shoulders, but that’s what I like to do and it’s good to be back.”

Conor McGregor has announced that he would be interested in boxing with his bare fingers.

The former two-time UFC champion returns to the cage tonight to take on Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

He also took on Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring and did not rule out a fight without gloves, the sport is becoming increasingly popular.

McGregor’s training partner Artem Lobov tried playing sports against Paulie Malignaggi, against whom McGregor has rivalry after their sparring sessions in 2017.

And the Irishman said, “It’s wild stuff, a couple of my former enemies or enemies I should fight against dared to do it, so I watched it closely.

“It’s an exciting game, it’s a bit harmful. No matter what you either get cut or your hands broken, it’s a very malicious game, although the mixed martial arts game is also a wild sport.

“It is a very exciting, exciting sport and I am very happy to be involved.

“If you asked if I was interested in it, I would of course give it a try.”

In the meantime, McGregor has announced that he would rather take Cerrone into the deep water than switch him off this morning.

“I’m going in here and buying laps,” he added. “I will not be in a hurry, I will put pressure on Donald and I will hurt him – if he can survive, I will be happy

“I want to do a few rounds here and build on that. If God wants me to get out safely and who’s next, it’s next, you’ll see a lot of me.”