Conor McGregor defeats Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246

Conor McGregor wins his first UFC match in 15 months. He returned to the octagon in style at UFC 246, defeating American fan favorite Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds in Las Vegas.

Irishman McGregor, 31, won after one of the most spectacular performances of his career.

Two of the most popular UFC fighters met at the main event at the T-Mobile Arena.

But referee Herb Dean intervened and canceled the contest within a minute of McGregor’s streak.

After the fight, McGregor said; He made history tonight by setting a new record.

“I am the first fighter in UFC history to win straightweight, featherweight and now welterweight – in three weight divisions, so I’m very proud of that,” said he declared.

He hadn’t won inside the UFC octagon since winning his second UFC world title in November 2016 and was presented in four rounds by unbeaten UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018.