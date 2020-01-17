Connor Durman was livid on Love Island (Image: ITV2)

Connor Durman of Love Island called Connagh Howard “snake” after the rookie chose to pair up with Sophie Piper in the first reconnection session.

And the 25-year-old was not willing to hide his feelings about the drama, exploiting “dishonesty.”

Unfortunately for the former butler, the model was the second person to choose who she would like to associate with, and chose to get to know Rochelle Humes’s sister a little more.

Rising to make his own decision a few moments later, Connor threw all kinds of shadows at his new love rival, explaining: “I have found myself in this situation, I feel that I have gone crazy a little.”

“People are dishonest, but now I’m in it …”

After the less romantic speech in the history of Love Island, he decided to join Siannise Fudge, but seemed less than excited about the situation.

Connagh Howard chose to partner with Sophie Piper (Image: ITV2)

A preview of Sunday night’s delivery shows that he is not willing to forget the wild moment in a hurry, telling his castmates that he is furious.

“I’m screwed up with what happened tonight,” he became enraged.

To which Mike Boateng replied: “There are many things he has done that are questionable.”

Even Siannise wasn’t very happy, telling Connagh that she was surprised by the decision after making a move on him.

“I felt a little confused,” he said.

Siannise Fudge was surprised by Connagh’s decision (Image: ITV2)

“I stood there, I felt a little crazy.”

But it was left to Connor (or little Connor, as his name has changed) to have the last word, insisting: “May the best man win.”

Fans have been turned off for their behavior so far, and we haven’t even spent a week on the show.

Although they have only known each other for a few days, she was previously seen scolding Sophie after she got excited about the idea of ​​two new children entering the village.

And he also got angry when the 21-year-old made a joke about his revelation that he had a trio, raising red flags for those watching from his home.

Love Island fans have not been impressed with Connor (Image: ITV2)

The current champion, Amber Gill, has now warned Sophie not to come closer to him.

‘I think Sophie must be careful. What I saw about Connor was intense, “the 22-year-old told the Sun.

‘He looked like a control freak, Sophie seems really sweet, so just be careful, since she’s a little vulnerable.

“I would not receive any of that myself.”

Request that Amber enter the villa to talk to Connor?

Love Island continues daily at 9 p.m. on ITV2.





