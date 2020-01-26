Connected cars on the way to becoming a common phenomenon in India

New Delhi: Connected cars are expected to become a common phenomenon in the Indian market in the near future with the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, according to a Deloitte report.

Consistent with Deloitte’s Global Automotive Consumer Study 2020, an annual report providing information on the automotive industry worldwide, the Indian market is expected to experience increased interest and demand for battery electric vehicles (BEV) and connected vehicles in the future.

“Connected cars are on the verge of becoming a common phenomenon in India in the near future. And their relevance in the coming years will only increase with the expected large-scale adoption of electric vehicles where connectivity features will help owners to locate nearby charging stations and access telematic data among others, “said the study.

Consumers’ willingness to pay for advanced and connected technologies has improved in the past two years, resulting in increased sales of cars connected to the Internet, despite the slowdown in sales of passenger cars, has he added.

“A significant number of people talk about their willingness to pay around Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh extra for connected services in their cars,” said Rajeev Singh, partner of Deloitte India, while explaining the results for the Indian market. .

In addition, the study finds that people are carefully looking for affordable products to enter the electric vehicle segment, Singh added.

“In addition, in the future, OEMs may find it difficult to charge consumers for advanced connectivity features, even when it means improving road safety. Indians’s perception of safety when driving connected vehicles is also very low, “the study notes.

The study also indicated that automotive suppliers in India are not the first choice in terms of trust for data sharing by consumers.

Indians are the first demographic region concerned about the security of biometric data shared with connected vehicles, he noted.

“With the introduction of the Personal Data Protection Act, the auto industry should add another layer of regulation to balance the benefits of connectivity with consumer data protection,” said the report.

The report also indicates that the number of people reporting at least occasional use of carpooling services has increased in recent years, with consumers seeing multiple benefits.

.