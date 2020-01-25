Connagh from Love Island wants to go back with Rebecca despite being humiliated

Connagh Howard from Love Island desperately wants to go back with Rebecca Gormley, even though she is humiliated.

The rejected islander claims he has no regrets after being embarrassed by the beauty of Geordie in the explosive re-pairing on Friday.

Connagh somehow managed to be kicked out of the mansion, although three of the girls were interested in partnering with him.

In the ultimate shock result, Rebecca decided to team up with the new boy Luke T, Jess chose Luke M, while Siannise took revenge by choosing Nas.

When Connagh spoke after leaving his villa, he admitted that, like other players, he could have played it safe.

Connagh has no regrets about leaving Love Island

(Image: ITV)

He would be open to reuniting with Rebecca

(Image: ITV)

To the new clutch he said: “I was not confident because Rebecca is quite difficult to read, she does not reveal too much.

“Even before the two new boys came in, I tried to see where her head was, who she was interested in and she didn’t say too much … So I had doubts in my mind.

“If I am still single and she has a different heart in the future and would like to try again, I would not close it completely.”

Rebecca has decided to pair with Luke T.

(Image: ITV / REX)

Despite the acidic ending, Connagh admitted that he had had a “pretty good experience” and hadn’t done anything else.

He said, “I could probably have played it safe if I had stayed a little longer. I don’t think this is the right way to do it. You want to be as true to yourself as you can.”

The isolated islander confessed that there was “fear of the unknown” when the new boys came in and threatened to steal his girl.

The couple flirted before sharing a snog

(Image: ITV)

Connagh was packed out of the villa

(Image: ITV)

He explained, “They have no idea what these guys will look like, who they are interested in. I definitely had an idea that one of them would be interested in Rebecca because she is a gorgeous girl. People will do it.” to be interested in.

“But after I met them I was able to sympathize with them because I was in their position too. So there was no hostility on my part – I understand you came in here for the same reasons that I did.

“Everyone deserved the fair chance to get to know someone. It was nice to see new faces in the villa too.”

Connagh has no regrets about Siannise

(Image: ITV)

Connagh doesn’t think any of the islanders is playing a game, but admits he’s optimistic and may not have been able to say it.

He added: “Outstanding couples for me would probably be Callum and Shaughna. I have the feeling that they are just themselves and vibrate well.

“I don’t see anyone who is insincere.”

* Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9 p.m. on weekdays