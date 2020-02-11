Congress sheds new depths, as its poll battle in Delhi leads to ‘nothing’, the majority of candidates to lose deposits

New Delhi: According to the final result on the election committee website, 63 of the 66 candidates at the Delhi seats lost his deposit, which is the clearest sign of a complete collapse of the congress. Apart from Devender Yadav in Badli, Abhishek Dutt in Kasturba Nagar and Arvinder Singh Lovely in Gandhi Nagar, the others deposed by the congress lost their deposit.

Candidates lose their deposit if they fail to get less than one sixth of the total votes, or 16.67% of the total votes, in their constituencies. Tuesday’s congress won only 4.26% of the total number of votes, in line with the predictions of many opinion polls. Since the restoration of the Delhi Assembly, which was dissolved in 1991 when it was transformed into a Union area, this is the lowest the party has sunk.

The best performance among the candidates of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who fought in alliance with the congress at four seats, is by his candidate in Burari, who, according to the Commission, is just over 2,278 votes or 1.02% of the vote has reached. to the most recent data on the EC website.

One of the other best bets of the congress party, AK Walia (a three-time minister in the cabinet of Sheila Dikshit) questioned 3.46% in his constituency of Krishna Nagar. Shivani Chopra, daughter of the congressional department of Delhi, Subhash Chopra, interviewed 4.64% of the votes in Kalkaji.

Poonam Azad, the wife of the Poorvanchal face of the congress and senior leader Kirti Azad, hardly questioned 2% of the votes. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had held a joint meeting in the constituency.

Senior congress leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah, a triple MLA, interviewed 15% of the votes in a constituency where Rahul Gandhi also held a rally.

Adarsh ​​Shastri, who moved from AAP to the congress, interviewed slightly less than 5% votes in Dwarka.

In the reserved constituency of Patel Nagar, the former Union minister and MP Krishna Tirath experienced less than 3% or around 3,000 votes.

A senior minister in three Sheila Dikshit cupboards, Haroon Yusuf, questioned about 5,000 votes, or 4.73% of the total votes in his Ballimaran constituency, where he won five times.

Alka Lamba, who switched from Congress to AAP and back to Congress, received only 5% of the votes from Chandni Chowk, where she won in 2015 with an AAP ticket.

From the peak of the voting share of around 50% that the congress achieved during the 2003 parliamentary elections under Dikshit, the fall to less than 5% has been quite dramatic. For the second time in a row, the conference does not even seem to open its bill. Survey data from 2015 shows that the AAP has grown at the expense of the congress and other smaller parties.

Many conference leaders and spokespersons responded to the mess of their party on social media sites.

“We have been decimated again in Delhi. Enough introspection, now time for action. Excessive delays in decision-making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at state level, demotivated employees, no grassroots connecting – these are all factors. Being part of the system, I also take my share of responsibility, “said Congress spokesman Sharmistha Mukherjee.

A number of observers had predicted that the party was on the rise again, based on the surprisingly meritorious performance of the congress in the municipal elections and the 22% vote share (much higher than that of AAP) in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019. However, various media reports talked about employee discontent, with the failure of senior congress leaders to appear during the General Assembly campaign.

Apart from a handful of meetings in Old Delhi, Jangpura and Sangam Vihar, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi remained largely absent in the capital. At the same time, Interior Minister Amit Shah held around 50 ‘nukkad sabhas’ and road shows for the BJP and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal were part of a similar number of public appearances.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

| Edited by: Moonmoon Ghosh. (TagsToTranslate) aam aadmi party