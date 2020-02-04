Congress sets the stage for UP Polls 2022, plans 15,000 plays to emphasize farmers’ problems

Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh Congress is now planning to tackle the agricultural problems of the state through a mega campaign. The ride, prior to the polls of state meetings in 2022, aims to emphasize the problems of farmers through 15,000 ‘nukkad-natak’ (street games), and logos, posters and videos for this are already being made.

Priyanka Gandhi General Secretary recently closed the BJP government in the state led by Yogi Adityanath. “To prevent nuisance in the Chief Minister’s program, engineers are holding ropes in hand. Try to tie your responsibility to another line, because the government will have to take responsibility for the loss the farmers have suffered because of the stray cattle, “she tweeted (sic).

A week earlier, the Public Works Department (PWD) in UP had deployed nine junior engineers to ensure that no ‘stray animals’ were hanging around when Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mirzapur. The nine engineers were stationed with ropes in different places, sources had said.

Sources in Congress said the campaign would start sometime in the third week of February, after which the party would try to turn it into a pro-farmers movement. While the social media campaign material is being prepared, Gandhi is expected to travel through a number of cities to stimulate the drive. Sources say the dates for her visit will be completed in February.

In the media about the agricultural campaign, UP conference chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said: “Farmers from Uttar Pradesh are in pain because of the stray cattle threat. There are also reports of payment rights of sugar cane farmers. Farmers in Bundelkhand constantly receive messages from banks, while their yields are influenced by early rainfall. ”

He said the party would emphasize farmers’ problems from the block level to the capital, to the capital. “We will not only question the government, but also ask relevant questions with the administration of different cities,” he added.

Employees of the Uttar Pradesh Congress will reach farmers throughout the state with a ‘Farmer-Demand Letter’. Fifty employees from each block are given the responsibility to bring these question letters to farmers. Two street games are also organized in each block, in which senior congress leaders will also participate.

Two mega rallies are also in the pipeline for the months of March and April, one of which will be planned in Eastern UP and the other in the west.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.