Congress says it does not agree with SC Order on quotas in jobs, plans to raise issues in parliament

New Delhi: The Sunday congress said it did not agree with the Supreme Court decision on the issue of appointments and promotions, and claimed that the rights of SC / ST communities are under threat during the BJP rule.

During a press conference at the party’s headquarters, the general secretary of the congress, Mukul Wasnik, said the party would raise the issue inside and outside parliament.

The Supreme Court has ruled that states are not obliged to make reservations about appointments and that there is no fundamental right to claim quotas in promotions.

“Given the law established by this court, there is no doubt that the state government is not obliged to make reservations. There is no fundamental right that an individual is inherent in claiming a reservation,” said a court of law. L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said.

The top court said this when dealing with pleas regarding the decision of the government of Uttarakhand on September 5, 2012 when the congress was in power in the state, to fill all public service posts in the state without reservation on planned cupboards and planned trunks.

“We respectfully say that we disagree with this decision … the rights of Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes are not guaranteed by the BJP government,” Wasnik said.

“The Congress Party believes that the appointment of SC / ST people to government posts should not be determined by governments, but it is the fundamental right granted by the Constitution,” he said.

Following similar sentiments, Congress spokesman Udit Raj, who was also present at the press conference, said the issue demonstrates the contradiction between the BJP-led government in the center and in the state, since the center was in a similar case insisted on reservations in promotions.

The Dalit leader took over the saffron party and said, “The BJP is basically against Dalits and reservations.”

