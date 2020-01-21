Congress joined government as Muslims insisted on keeping BJP away: Ashok Chavan

Aurangabad: Video of Maharashtra minister and senior congressman Ashok Chavan allegedly saying that his party joined the government led by Shiv Sena at the “insistence” of the “Muslim community” to prevent the BJP from returning to power has become viral on social networks.

The remarks were said to have been made by the Minister for Persons with Disabilities in a speech recently against an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Nanded, Marathwada, state.

Chavn told PTI on Tuesday that he did not specifically mention Muslims in his speech.

“We have a (coalition) government in place in the state. Congress has decided to join the government to avoid (repeat) losses suffered by the state in the past five years (when the BJP was in Our Muslim brothers also insisted that we join the government in removing the biggest enemy, the BJP, from power, “said Chavan in Hindi.

The senior congressional official, who served as chief minister of Maharashtra from December 2008 to November 2010, also said that the new citizenship law would not be enforced in the state until the current exemption is in place. closed off.

The Congress is part of the government of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Calling for an in-depth debate on the CAA, Chavan said that no one’s constitutional rights should be violated.

“Secularism is our foundation. The law (CAA) should be based on the Constitution,” he said.

Contacted, Chavan said: “I did not speak specifically of Muslims. I have just said that all the communities had told our party to join the government”.

