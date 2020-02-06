Congress introduced NPR in 2010, is now opposing it in opposition, PM Modi says in parliament

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong defense of the National Population Register (NPR) on Thursday, saying it was being updated to give legitimate beneficiaries the benefit of government welfare schemes.

In his response to the debate on the thank-you motion at the address of the president in Rajya Sabha, he said the NPR was first done in 2010 and later updated in 2015. He said that census and NPR are “usual administrative” processes that were carried out in the past, but have now suddenly become controversial.

Questions asked in the NPR are purely administration-related, he said, referring to the example of asking citizens of the language they speak and their parents are closely connected to the schools that should be set up in that specific area.

“Don’t try to mislead people,” he said, asking opposition parties not to politicize the issue for scary political gains.

“They are opposing (NPR) for a scary and frivolous political story. This is anti-poor,” he said, adding that his government had used productively the data collected by the previous NPR to help the poor of the schemes.

“We have a record of your NPR, no citizen was prosecuted on the basis of that record of NPR,” he said, citing the statement from the Home Secretary of the Congress-led UPA government calling on citizens to register for the exercise.

Modi said the same congress that, while it was in power in 2010, the NPR introduced in its tenure, but was now against it, because the NDA had shown interest. He said that opposing the NPR and spreading the wrong information on the subject was against the interests of the poor of the country. He accused the state of the congress’ of the ‘voting-bank policy’.

“The Census and NPR are common administrative measures that were also taken earlier. It is your coercion of the voting bank policy that keeps you from supporting it now that you are in opposition,” he said. “In 2010, your own Home Secretary not only introduced the NPR, but also appealed to the media to announce the move. We have been in opposition since 2014, using this NPR to ask questions about a person’s citizenship ? ”

Modi said the UPA not only started the exercise, but also collected data from people’s crores, including their face recognition data, during the tenure.

(With PTI inputs)

