Congress Insulting Pride of Nation, BJP says while Row erupts Shivaji bust in MP Town

Bhopal / Chhindwara: A controversy has broken out of the local government’s removal of a Chhatrapati Shivaji bust using a JCB machine in the city of Sausar in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, with the BJP accusing the ruling congress of “insulting” the ” pride of the nation “with the deed.

The bust, which was placed on a platform at the intersection of Mohgaon Square without permission, was removed on Monday evening, a senior district official said on Wednesday.

The bust was placed by a few local saffron organizations. The removal of the bust led to protests on Tuesday with some residents of Sausar, located about 56 km from

Chhindwara, tried to block part of the Chhindwara-Nagpur national highway and demanded re-installation of the bust.

“The bust was removed because it was placed on the Mohgaon chauraha (square) without permission,” said Sausar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Omprakash Sanodia.

After the incident, the opposition BJP demanded apology from Chief Minister Kamal Nath, from Chhindwara district. The opposition party also demanded Shiv Sena’s response to the issue.

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted the video of the bust that was removed with a JCB machine. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the pride of the nation, the source of inspiration for the country. His humiliation will not be tolerated at all costs. If there were any objections, his statue would have been in a

respectful way. But this government is proud of insulting big men, “Chouhan tweeted.

He also demanded apologies from the CM. “The government in Maharashtra led by Shiv Sena, which also includes the congress, regards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an ideal. Will they (Shiv Sena) tolerate such an insult to him (Shivaji)?” Chouhan interrogated.

State spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi, however, accused the BJP of an unjustified hue and cried about the incident.

“Shivaji Maharaj is also honored by the congress. The JCB machine was used in Sausar because the platform on which the bust was placed was very strong. The bust was placed randomly,” Chaturvedi said in Bhopal.

He said the bust would be “respectfully” placed in an “organized way” so that the position has no impact on traffic.

A local Shiv Sena leader said that residents of Sausar have demanded the installation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji bust on Mohgaon Square in recent years.

“According to their request, some saffron organizations installed the bust on Monday, but the administration removed it. This action by the administration has hurt people’s feelings,” he said.

Local congress MLA Vijay Choure said the municipality of Sausar on Tuesday approved a proposal to reinstall the bust at the same intersection.

Additional police inspector (ASP) Shashank Garg said the situation in the city is peaceful.

