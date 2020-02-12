Congress has to struggle a lot in the future, says Priyanka Gandhi Day after Poll Debacle in Delhi

The congress left blank during the election meetings in Delhi, with the candidates losing their deposit on 63 of the 70 seats.

updated:February 12, 2020, 10:34 PM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Azamgarh on Wednesday.

Lucknow One day after the congress debacle during the Delhi elections, Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said on Wednesday that her party will have to struggle a lot, and that will happen.

She made comments outside Varanasi airport in response to questions from reporters about the party’s performance in the elections, the result of which was announced on Tuesday.

Gandhi was on his way to Delhi after meeting anti-CAA protesters in Varanasi.

“Whatever the public does is correct. But this is a time for us to struggle. We must struggle a lot and we will do that (Janta jo karti hai, sahi karti hai. Lekin hamaare liye sangharsh kaa samay hai, hume bahut sangharsh karna hai, aur hum karenge), “she said.

The congress left blank during the election meetings in Delhi, with the candidates losing their deposit on 63 of the 70 seats. It was for the second consecutive meeting that the congress failed to win even one seat.

