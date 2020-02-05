Congress drives Sena away from Hindutva; MNS Vacuum filling: BJP

Pune: Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil has asked Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday to guard against the “conspiracy” of the congress to “win” the Shiv Sena from his Hindutva agenda and allow the MNS led by Raj Thackeray to fill the saffron vacuum in the state.

In comments seen as an attempt to appease the former ally of his party, Patil greeted the role of the Sena “in protecting Hindus during municipal riots and the Marathi maneuvers in Mumbai” as a “benefactor” of the Thackeray-led party.

“The congress takes the Shiv Sena away from Hindutva and the MNS may fill the Hindutva space as part of a conspiracy. The prime minister should understand this plan,” Patil said.

The congress and the NCP are constituents in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena. Patil said, however, that the BJP welcomes the MNS that has taken over the Hindutva agenda.

“As a benefactor of the Shiv Sena and as a Mumbaikar, I feel it was because of the Sena that Marathi manoos survived in Mumbai. It was because of the Sena that Hindus survived, because Shiv Sainiks came to protect people during countless riots , “said the BJP leader.

Patil called himself a “fan” of the Sena and said the congress was trying to get the Thackeray-led party out of Hindutva and trying to fit the MNS into that space. Referring directly to the new saffron flag of the MNS that was unveiled last month, Patil said: “a few invisible people are working behind the design of the new flag and other things … CM Thackeray should understand this plan”.

Patil also questioned Thackeray’s statement in an interview that he had not left Hindutva by joining forces with the NCP and Congress to form a government. “Uddhav Thackeray tries to convince people by saying that the Sena did not give up Hindutva. If you really did not give up Hindutva, why not ask Bharat Ratna to support Veer Savarkar and (not) the CAA?” he asked.

Thackeray said that the new nationality law was not intended to take away someone’s citizenship. However, he opposed the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Patil also questioned the “silence” of the “Hindutvavadi” Sena that V D Savarkar is called “homosexual.” A controversial booklet about Savarkar and the RSS, reportedly distributed in a training camp of the entire Seva Dal congress of the Indian congress in Bhopal, had claimed that Savarkar had a physical relationship with Nathuram Godse, the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Patil expressed his satisfaction with the Supreme Court on Wednesday and refused to uphold the order of the Bombay Supreme Court and upheld a Maharashtra law that made Maratha’s reservation in education and work.

