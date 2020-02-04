Congress claims that AAP uses Lord Ram’s name to collect votes

Congress Sandeep Dikshit demanded that the election committee take action against the AAP, while the AAP has clarified that this is not their official video and the party has nothing to do with it.

updated:February 5, 2020, 5:04 PM IST

File photo of congress leader Sandeep Dikshit.

New Delhi: The congress has claimed that Aam Aadmi Party uses the name Lord Ram to get votes in the elections in Delhi.

Congress claimed that a video circulating on social media in this regard was made with the permission of top leaders in AAP.

Congress Sandeep Dikshit demanded that the election committee take action against the AAP, while the AAP has clarified that this is not their official video and the party has nothing to do with it.

The alleged video that is shared on social media groups shows a Hindu man who wants to vote for another party and is in a dilemma, but Lord Ram appears in his dream and advises him to vote for the AAP.

Dikshit said, “This is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the authorities must take action because no party can use the name of Gods to get votes, this is their agenda (AAP) to communicate the elections.”

The leader of the congress claimed that there is no difference between AAP and BJP because both voices search in the name of religion and only talk about development.

The prime minister has announced to set up a trust to build a ram temple in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court’s judgment. Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi welcomed the move.

