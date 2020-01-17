Congress chief Ramesh Chennithala alleges that Kerala CM Vijayan is trying to secretly implement CAA and NPR

Vijayan, who used to vehemently criticize the RSS and the Center at all public meetings, was reluctant to stop the proceedings in connection with NPR, the cardinal part of the CAA, said Chennithala.

“The state government is now moving forward with plans to implement CAA at all costs. Although they oppose CAA and NPR in public, the government is moving forward with the official steps to implement it in the state, “he said.

While opposing CAA in public, the chief minister was trying to secretly adopt a “good boy” image in front of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, he said.

As part of the CAA implementation plans, the Vijayan government had already taken steps to implement the National Population Register (NPR) in the state, said the senior congressional official.

When it protested this, the government canceled their July-August NPR order last month, Chennithala said.

But before reversing this, another order was made on November 12 of last year to implement the NPR with the census, he said, citing documents.

The special order was aimed at implementing the NPR with the census in April-May this year and has not yet been withdrawn by the left government, he added.

Thus, tahsildars and other government officials are moving forward with new measures to implement it, said the leader of the opposition, citing media reports on the Thamarassery Tahsildar which had searched for the availability of teachers to complete NPR procedures.

Chennithala also alleged that the government led by the CPI (M) was registering false cases across the state against those protesting the CAA.

