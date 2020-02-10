Congress can weigh on NCAA Student Athlete Payment Debate

Years of debate about whether or not college athletes should be paid can lead to the congress coming in.

No fewer than 30 states decide on provisions for compensation for students who exercise in schools with NCAA teams. But without a consensus on what the rules should be, university leadership, student athletes and the NCAA themselves want legislators to step.

“Even the NCAA now recognizes that federal legislation is necessary,” Sen. Chris Murphy Politico said. The Senator from Connecticut is part of a two-party working group from the Senate that studies student athletes’ allowances, but says that congress action might not be easy. “What is different here is that state legislators will act, and it will be a nightmare for college athletes if every state has a different law regarding the ability of students to be compensated. So there will be a need for a federal solution that could create the opening for a bill. “

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYdjwvtDpp4 [/ embed]

The NCAA says that more than $ 2.9 billion in scholarships is given each year to 150,000 student athletes through Division I and II schools.

RELATED: “Fair Pay to Play” law seems to be a step in the right direction, but if NCAA gets its way, it will be more of the same

Meanwhile, college sports generated around $ 1 billion in the 2016-17 school year, according to Business Insider, but currently athletes are not paid. The rules of the association dictate that they remain athletes focused on learning. A wage for them would “in a very important way distract from pursuing what they really need to pursue – an education …” said Oliver Luck, said the NCAA’s former executive vice president of regulatory affairs in a speech in 2015. “And we must emphasize the value of that training.”

But that has led to criticism from many who are watching the sports world or who have been university athletes. ESPN host Stephen A. Smith has called the “hypocrites”, while San Francisco is 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman – who played for Stanford University – says it’s hard for someone who practices a sport to balance that with his academics.

“I don’t think college athletes get enough time to really take advantage of the free training they get,” Sherman, who had a 4.2 GPA, told Business Insider. “Show me how you get all your work done after being out at seven thirty and having a test the next day, you’re tired of practice and you still have to study as hard every day as everyone else and the same get work done. “

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dEmFLRf-3k [/ embed]

California became the first state to pass a law that could compensate college athletes for endorsement deals and hire sports agents. Each of the 50 states could follow with laws about college athletes signing shoe contracts or other profit engines. But that can cause problems at recruitment level if there are different rules across the board.

“I don’t think college sports are irreparably broken. But I think the basic feeling I have is just a fundamental question of honesty,” Mark Lewis, told a former NCAA executive vice president Politics. “I think the problem has just become too complex and with a too diverse number of constituents. Sometimes external forces are needed to stimulate change. “

The California law will take effect in three years and Florida will pay a player in July.

Photo credit: Rich Schultz / Getty Images

Receive the latest news from BET in your inbox!

Sign up now for the latest news about celebrities, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking on send, I agree to receive BET newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions

useful. Users can unsubscribe at any time. BET newsletters are sent by BET Networks, 1540 Broadway, New York, NY 10036. www.bet.com

OR JOIN US

.