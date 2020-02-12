Congress attacks BJP when SC asks parties for list reasons for choosing infected candidates

The Supreme Court has ordered all political parties to upload details of those candidates on their website who have criminal proceedings against them.

updated:February 13, 2020, 2:55 PM IST

File image of the Supreme Court. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Congress attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when the Supreme Court, exercising its constitutional powers, instructed all political parties to upload details of those candidates on their website, which brought criminal cases against them.

The highest court also noted that the criminalization of politics has increased alarmingly.

“Modi ji & BJP again come to the rescue of ‘Bellary Gang’! SC says to give reasons for giving tickets to infected Netas or contempt! Modiji says infected Netas is not just MLAs, but ministry ministers, allegedly Will SC issue PM and Karnataka CM? “Conference spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked on Twitter.

The leader of the congress also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already torn the top court directive to pieces.

“Today, Modi ji has torn apart to give orders for giving tickets to accused business leaders,” tweeted Surjewala with a news report about Anand Singh, accused in mining and forest crime, who was named the new minister for forest, environment and ecology in Karnataka.

