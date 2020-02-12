Congress appoints Shakti Sinh Gohil as Delhi responsible after PC Chacko and Subhash Chopra resign

AICC Delhi responsible PC Chacko and Delhi Chief of Congress Subhash Chopra have resigned after the party’s debacle in the Delhi elections.



updated:February 12, 2020, 11:37 PM IST

File photo of congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil (thanks to ShaktisinhGohilOfficial / Facebook)

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday accepted the resignation of AICC Delhi responsible PC Chacko and Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, and appointed Shakti Sinh Gohil to Chacko’s place.

Chacko and Chopra resigned after the party’s debacle in the Delhi elections.

“Congress President has accepted the resignation of PC Chacko, AICC responsible for Delhi and Subhash Chopra, president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” said a party communication.

“The president of the congress has appointed Shakti Sinh Gohil as interim AICC in charge, along with his current assignment for Bihar,” it said.

The party also appreciated the contribution of the departing manager of Delhi PC Chacko as well as the outgoing DPCC chief Subhash Chopra, who was recently appointed.

Chacko said earlier that he has resigned and has taken moral responsibility for the implementation of the party.

“I resigned and sent my resignation letter to the president of the congress. It is up to her to make a decision about my resignation letter,” he said.

Subhash Chopra had announced his resignation on Tuesday because of the party’s routine in the polls in Delhi for the second time in a row.

The congress went badly and was routed in the polls of the Delhi meeting. It did not get a second seat after the 2015 elections.

The party’s vote also dropped further from 9.7 percent last time to 4.26 percent this time, the lowest ever.

