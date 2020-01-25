Congress and NCP condemn transfer of investigation into Koregaon Bhima case to NIA

Mumbai: Condemning the Centre’s decision to hand over the investigation into the Koregaon Bhima violence case to the NIA, the Congress of Maharashtra alleged on Saturday that this sudden decision supported the BJP’s “conspiracy”.

The NCP also alleged that the Centre’s decision was aimed at covering up the wrongdoings of the previous government led by the BJP in Maharashtra.

“The sudden handling of the Bhima Koregaon riot case by the NIA after Maha Vikas Aghadi’s government has launched a new investigation into the Pune police investigation, clearly justifies the BJP plot. Why did it take 2 years for the NIA to find that the case is under its jurisdiction? Strongly condemn! “Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a tweet.

NCP spokesman and Minister for Minority Affairs Nawab Malik described the decision as a “cover-up” of the Center to hide the wrongdoings of the previous BJP-led government in the state.

The case was under investigation by Pune police and the Centre’s decision to hand over the Koregaon Bhima probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday came a day after police informed Ajit Pawar, deputy minister of Maharashtra and minister of Interior Anil Deshmukh of the statute. of the probe.

The head of the NCP, Sharad Pawar, had requested the establishment of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a retired judge to investigate the measures taken by the police in Pune in this case.

Violence broke out near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in the Pune district on January 1, 2018.

Dalits visit the memorial in large numbers as it commemorates the victory of British forces, which included Dalit soldiers over the army of Peshwa Brahmin leaders from Pune in 1818.

Police said provocative speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held in Pune on December 31, 2017, had caused violence and that the Maoists were behind the conclave.

They later arrested several leftist activists, including the poet Telugu Varavara Rao and activist Sudha Bharadwaj for alleged links to Maoists.

