Congress and BJP workers fight over credit

BHOPAL: A Bhoomi pujan turned into a bear garden after BJP and Congress workers were locked in a punch on Sunday. Everything happened before the mayor of Bhopal, Alok Sharma, that day.

The drama started around 10 am when the mayor visited the site of MANIT square for the bhoomi pujan of the hawkers’ corner and other projects.

Kamla Nagar police recorded FIRs on reciprocal complaints filed by workers of the two parties.

BJP staff said that although they wanted the bhoomi pujan to be executed by the mayor, they invited local MP and law minister PC Sharma to perform the ceremony, but he never showed up.

BJP workers arrived at the MANIT site around 10 a.m. and after waiting three hours for the Minister to arrive, the mayor and BJP workers continued the ceremony. Opposing congressional workers intervening and trying to stop the bhoomi pujan in the absence of Sharma, the local member of parliament. This led to a fight between the workers of the two parties.

Insisting that the bhoomi pujan of the project cannot be executed in the absence of the local deputy, the workers of the Congress tried to stop the ceremony.

Employees of Congress objected to the use of photographs of former MP and Minister Umashankar Gupta at the scene. They also alleged that BJP leaders had allocated space around the hawkers’ corner that had not yet opened. Allocation to the hawkers’ corner was to be done through tenders, but the BJP allocated the space to members who did not abide by the rule, local congressional leaders presumed.

Wanted Sharma to interpret the bhoomi pujan, but he couldn’t come: the mayor

Mayor Alok Sharma said: “We wanted the local deputy and the Minister of Law PC Sharma to execute the bhoomi pujan but he did not show up despite our invitation.” Congress does not even want us to execute the bhoomi pujan projects undertaken during our mandate, presumed mayor. “If this continues, I will file a complaint at a higher level, because the room where the bhoomi pujan was to be performed was a room managed by the BJP and all the development work was done there by the local BJP peddler, Laxmi Gorewar… . Employees of Congress tried to attack our supporters, but we fled, “said the mayor.

Congressional employee attacks girl: BJP corporative

Local co-worker Laxmi Gorewar said one of the congressional staff allegedly attacked a girl who was trying to stop them from removing a banner from the site. The corporal said that when they went to the Kamla Nagar police station for intervention in the matter, they found Congressional leaders sitting inside the room.

Rules flouted in the allocation of space: Cong corporator

Congress chief Pradeep Saxena said supporters of the BJP had already occupied space in the hawkers’ corner. The space had to be duly allocated to the hawkers and a call for tenders had to be requested for that, but the rule was not respected, said the company. “Gupta who is not even an MP,” said Saxena. He claimed that local MP Sharma had not been invited to the event by BJP.

